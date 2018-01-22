[October 25, 2017] New Reality Series, 5 Minutes To Showtime, Pulls Back The Curtain on Las Vegas Entertainers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Minutes To Showtime, an exclusive new documentary series filmed in Las Vegas, will premiere on Saturday, November 11, 2017. This first-of-its-kind series will showcase the drama, excitement, and behind-the-scenes antics of performers just minutes before the curtain rises. This is show business in its purest, most authentic form. The show is produced by identical twins Nick and Alex, owners of Doubble Troubble Entertainment. Their 30-year careers as film producers, talent agents, and long-time variety performers in Las Vegas gives them a unique skillset to tell these stories. "We're pulling back the curtain and don't know what we'll find. Viewers will get a glimpse into the backstage activities of their favorite entertainers," says Alex Karvounis, series producer. The premiere season's first six episodes feature a unique mix of entertainers who are shining stars on the Las Vegas Strip, and regularly featured on television variety specials. Sexxy star and producer, Jennifer Romas

Legendary comedy magician, Mac King

Prince tribute-artist, Jason Tenner

The worl's fastest juggler, Wally Eastwood

The indescribable specialty act, Russ Merlin

Magicians Murray Sawchuck and Lefty "Our goal is to provide an authentic, unfiltered look into the personal moments leading up to showtime. Sometimes it's chaotic. Sometimes it's relaxed. Sometimes it's just plain goofy," says Nick Karvounis , president and co-founder of Doubble Troubble Entertainment. "No matter what happens, we know you're going to love it. And with hundreds of performers in Las Vegas , we've already started working on future episodes." Watch the official trailer for 5 Minutes To Showtime here:

5 Minutes To Showtime debuts on Saturday, Nov. 11 with future episodes released Saturdays, weekly. About Doubble Troubble Entertainment

Doubble Troubble Entertainment was founded in 1981 by identical twins, Nick and Alex Karvounis. For more than 30 years, Nick and Alex have been providing services to the entertainment, advertising, and travel & tourism industries including their award-winning two-man comedy/variety show. Doubble Troubble Entertainment also owns and operates VegasAuditions.com, the official casting resource for the Las Vegas entertainment industry. Media contacts:

Nick Karvounis, president, Doubble Troubble Entertainment

Alex Karvounis, vice president, Doubble Troubble Entertainment

