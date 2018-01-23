|
|[October 25, 2017]
New Appliance Brand Offers Entire Pro-Style Kitchen Suite for Under $5,000
Thor Kitchen, manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances,
enters the appliance industry by offering an entire pro-style kitchen
suite for under $5,000. This includes a top-performing stainless steel
range, ventilation hood, refrigerator and dishwasher for less than the
price of one premium range.
Thor Kitchen enters the appliance industry by offering an entire pro-style kitchen suite for under $5,000, which includes a top-performing refrigerator, range, ventilation hood and dishwasher. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our goal is to bring real pro-style products to more people," said Kyle
You, Thor Kitchen Managing Director. "Up until this point, pro-style
appliances have always had a premium price preventing home chefs from
having their dream kitchen. Now, instead of settling for just a
pro-style range, you can have a full pro-style kitchen for the same
price."
Thor Kitchen's products are built to the highest standards of style,
performance and energy efficiency. Each is backed by a full two-year
warranty on parts and labor and, while Thor Kitchen is a new brand, its
products are already being distributed nationwide.
The affordable, pro-style kitchen suite includes:
The 30-inch Free-Standing Professional Style Gas Range in
stainless steel features a convection oven, heavy-duty continuous
cast-iron cooking grates, four burners, halogen lighting, automatic
reignition and a blue porcelain oven interior. ($1,599 Manufacturer's
Suggested Retail Price)
The Professional Series Under Cabinet Range Hood is offered in
stainless steel with an anti-fingerprint finish and includes a
three-speed fan touch control and commercial-style stainless steel
baffle filters. ($399 MSRP)
The 36-inch 4-Door French Door Freestanding Refrigerator features
counter depth French doors, two freezer drawers, a full-width chiller
drawer, an automatic ice maker and high-efficiency LED lighting.
Through its Twin Cooling system, dual evaporators separate the
refrigerator and freezer zones to prevent moisture and odor transfer,
as well as freezer burn. ($1,799 MSRP)
The 24-inch Professional Series Stainless Steel Dishwasher utilizes
three spray arms (with a jet sprayer), a steam assist mode to help
loosen soils, a soil-sensing "Smart Wash" system to determine the
optimum cycle, and a multiple filter system to save water and energy.
It is also equipped with a water softener system to improve the
longevity and maintenance of the unit by deterring calcium buildup.
($699 MSRP)
For more information about Thor Kitchen and its products, please visit thorkitchen.com.
About Thor Kitchen
Thor Kitchen is a manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen
appliances, offering a full suite of the most affordable pro-style
kitchen appliances on the market today. Based in Southern California,
Thor provides all of the power and performance of a top-notch appliance,
built to the highest standards of quality, style and energy
efficiency-yet at a practical price. For more information about Thor
Kitchen and its full suite of affordable pro-style kitchen appliances,
visit thorkitchen.com.
