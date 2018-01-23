[October 24, 2017] New Blue Bird Dealership in Virginia

In a transaction completed on August 31st, representation of Blue Bird's dealership agreement in the Virginia market has been successfully transitioned from Carter Machinery to Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia. With over 46 years of business experience, Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia will now sell and service Blue Bird school buses in the State of Virginia. Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia will immediately step into parts and bus sales, along with offering service for the complete line of Blue Bird buses and powertrains. Key members of the Carter Machinery team are joining Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia team as an integral part of the parts and sales staff. Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia is part of the same dealership network that operates both Blue Bird Bus Sales of Pittsburgh and West Virginia. "We are excited about the addition of Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia to our dealership team," says Mark Terry, chief commercial officer of Blue Bird Corporation. "With decades of sales and service experience satisfying customers under Mark Schmitt's leadership, we are confident that their facility network and energy around this additional business will translate into rewarding relationships with the customers of Virginia." Mark Schmitt, president of Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia, sees a great opportunity to expand the company's bus expertise and deliver improved service and support to new and existing Blue Bird customers. "We are looking forward to expanding our dealership into th State of Virginia," said Schmitt. "With nearly 50 years of experience with the Blue Bird brand, we are confident that we will deliver exceptional support and service to our customers in this great state." Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia will sell and service Blue Bird buses, along with their other locations: "We have additional locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia," said Schmitt. "Our top priority is that buses are kept running for our customers, and we believe school bus customers in Virginia will take notice of our fast, reliable service and easy parts distribution." About Blue Bird Corporation: Celebrating its 90th year in business, Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird's complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia: Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia is the newest dealership that is under the Blue Bird Bus Sales of Pittsburgh family, along with Blue Bird Bus Sales of West Virginia. For 46 years, Blue Bird Bus Sales has been selling and servicing Blue Bird school buses, with their "Mark of Quality" motto, which promotes quality, safety, customer satisfaction and innovation. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171024006502/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]