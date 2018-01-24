|
|[October 24, 2017]
|
New QuickBooks Payments Experience Enables Small Businesses to Get Paid Two Times Faster
Intuit (News - Alert) Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU) today announced a frictionless small business
payments experience built on its QuickBooks open platform, comprised of
a network of more than two million users. QuickBooks now offers
one-touch electronic invoicing, a seamless Gmail integration for the one
billion who have Gmail accounts and a next-generation mobile card
payments reader.
This announcement is the first in a series of product innovations the
company will announce in the lead-up to the fourth annual QuickBooks
Connect conference.
Sixty-four percent of small businesses have invoices that go unpaid for
60 days or more. One of the major reasons is that most small business
invoices are sent by outdated, manual methods. Now, small businesses can
create invoices electronically and "payments-enabled" -- meaning their
customer can click a simple link to pay electronically, enabling the
invoices to be paid two times faster. These invoices can be created in
less than a minute, including all their hours worked, expenses and
mileage.
"Money is like oxygen for small businesses, but every day they struggle
to get paid on time," said Jimena Almendares, vice president of payments
at Intuit. "That's why we have completely reimagined the payments
experience. With today's announcement, QuickBooks is the only platform
where a small business can have an invoice paid on Friday and make
payroll with that money the same day. Combined with seamless
integrations with Gmail and new GoPayment mobile card reader, we've
created a frictionless payments experience to give small businesses and
the self-employed the advantage they need."
Effortless Invoicing
The new QuickBooks payments strategy will make it easier than ever for
small businesses to send invoices their customers can pay online. Key
functionality includes:
-
Easy Sign-up Process: It currently takes the average small
business 33 clicks and 48 hours to apply for a payments account.
QuickBooks has dramatically streamlined the process so that every
customer can get a payments account. It now takes just three clicks
and about one minute for a new QuickBooks customer to send a
pay-enabled invoice. This new sign-up process has more than doubled
the number of QuickBooks customers that can send electronic invoices.
-
"Pay Now" Link: Once set up with their payments account, small
businesses can customize invoices with their brand and easily send
invoices with a "Pay Now" link. Their customers then have the
flexibility to pay online by credit car or free bank transfers.
QuickBooks users will also soon have the option of accepting payments
by PayPal and Apple (News - Alert) Pay.
-
Smart Invoicing: Small businesses are notified about what is
happening with their invoices every step of the way, so they can see
when their customers receive, view, and pay invoices.
Gmail Integration
One billion people have a Gmail account, however nearly 60 percent
cannot easily bill their customers. These small businesses can now send
QuickBooks invoices from within Gmail, view the status and get paid
online. This functionality is available to all small businesses who use
Gmail, whether they are one of the 2.3M QuickBooks customers or not.
This Gmail add-on enables small business owners to become more efficient
in running their business. It also gives small businesses greater
confidence in their data and helps them save time. The Gmail integration
is part of a broader partnership with Google (News - Alert) that also includes:
-
Google Calendar and QuickBooks Online: Invoice with
Google Calendar app lets business owners to seamlessly add events and
descriptions to QuickBooks invoices and invoice faster.
-
Google Contacts and QuickBooks Online: QuickBooks allows small
businesses to easily import your G Suite Contacts and keep that
information all in one place.
-
G Suite Marketplace: Small business owners can sign up for
QuickBooks Online directly from the G Suite Marketplace.
GoPayment Mobile Card Reader
To help businesses get paid any time anywhere, GoPayment is introducing
a new Bluetooth-enabled mobile card reader. The reader can be used with
both iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices and will allow GoPayment customers to
accept both chip and magnetic stripe credit cards. The new reader will
be released in November and will be offered free to all new GoPayment
customers.
The new payments experience will be unveiled, for the first time, at Money20/20.
To hear more about the reimagined QuickBooks payments experience, join
thousands of small businesses, self-employed professionals, accountants
and developers as they tune in via a Facebook (News - Alert) live stream of the keynote
at QuickBooks Connect on November 15 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific.
About Intuit Inc.
Intuit Inc. is committed to powering
prosperity around the world for consumers, small businesses and the
self-employed through its ecosystem of innovative financial management
solutions.
Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks® and TurboTax®,
which make it easier to manage small
businesses and tax
preparation and filing. QuickBooks
Self-Employed provides freelancers and independent contractors with
an easy and affordable way to manage their finances and save money at
tax time, while Mint delivers
financial tools and insights to help people make smart choices about
their money.
Intuit's ProConnect brand
portfolio includes ProConnect
Tax Online, ProSeries®
and Lacerte®,
the company's leading tax preparation offerings for professional
accountants.
Founded in 1983, Intuit serves 46 million customers in North America,
Europe, Australia, Brazil and India, with revenue of $5.2 billion in its
fiscal year 2017. The company has approximately 8,200 employees with
major offices in the United States, Canada,
the United Kingdom, India, Israel, Australia and
other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.
