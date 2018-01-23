[October 24, 2017] New Website for Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc

NILES, Ill., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. announced today that they have redesigned the company's website to showcase their U.S. designed and manufactured, innovative healthcare and life safety communications solutions. The website will also promote updated company offerings, news and events, and contact information. The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality, enhanced rich content, and is readily viewable on computers, tablets, and smart phones. The website is online now and is at the same address: www.jeron.com. Jeron entered the healthcare market in the 1970s, when they offered only a tone-visual nurse call system. Since then, Jeron's entire line of audio-visual nurse call systems has evolved to incorporate the latest technology that exceeds basic nurse call expectations. Their acceleration in the healthcare industry is a direct development of Provider® 790 Nurse Call and Software Integrations. Today, Provider Nurse Call Systems leverage the latest VoIP and SIP technologies to give faster alerting and to deliver information throughout enire hospital campuses. Area of Rescue Systems are also at the forefront of Jeron's products; providing emergency egress from stairwells in commercial settings. This type of two-way communications is becoming increasingly commonplace and Jeron has been producing it since the beginning. "We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides to our customers. Jeron's website can be easily navigated to better understand our best-in-class Nurse Call and Life Safety offerings," said Laura McKeown, Marketing Communications Specialist for Jeron. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience about the products we make to increase efficiency for caregivers and first responders."

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up to learn more information about the company's product lines at: www.jeron.com/contact/ ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: A leader in communications systems for the healthcare industry, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider and Pro-Alert Nurse Call systems. Provider systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient care. From its founding in 1965, Jeron has earned a solid reputation for innovation, quality and service. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA. Photo(s):

SOURCE Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

