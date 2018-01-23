|
|[October 24, 2017]
|
New York City Homeownership to Get $8.3 Million Boost
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), NeighborWorks® America and its network
member, Neighborhood Housing Services of New York, Inc., today announced
the NeighborhoodLIFT®
program is coming to the New York City area with an $8.3 million
commitment by Wells Fargo to boost homeownership in the boroughs of
Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens. This will be Wells Fargo's 55th LIFT program
event in the U.S.
"My office is committed to helping all Bronxites find appropriate homes,
and that includes expanding opportunities for home ownership," said
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. "The Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT
program has already proven successful in our borough, and I urge
Bronxites who are thinking about purchasing their own home to consider
taking part in this program. I want to thank Wells Fargo for bringing
the NeighborhoodLIFT program back to our borough, and I appreciate the
company's financial commitment to helping families buy their own home."
Walk-ins are welcome at the free event Nov. 3-4, when interested
homebuyer eligibility will be determined for an opportunity to reserve a
$20,000 down payment assistance grant.
Walk-ins welcome for the NeighborhoodLIFT event
Nov. 3-4
The Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT program will begin with a free event
Nov. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brooklyn Expo Center (located at
72 Noble St, Brooklyn). A list of documents required to determine
eligibility is available at NHSNYC.org.
Participating homebuyers can obtain mortgage financing from any
participating lender, and Neighborhood Housing Services of New York
City, Inc. will determine eligibility and administer the down payment
assistance grants.
"The NeighborhoodLIFT program is another example of our commitment to
the greater New York City area and our efforts to building better
communities through sustainable homeownership," said Fred Bertoldo,
Wells argo region bank president. "The program will help hardworking
families and individuals get on the path to achieve homeownership and
follows the 2013 New York/New Jersey CityLIFT program that created 352
homeowners."
To be eligible, annual incomes must not exceed 100 percent of the local
area median income, which is about $95,400 in the New York City
community for a single household up to a family of four; and up to
$103,050 for a family of five. Income maximums may vary depending on
family size and type of loan.
Approved homebuyers will have up to 60 days to finalize a contract to
purchase a home in the New York City area to receive a grant.
Participating communities include the boroughs of Brooklyn, Bronx and
Queens.
"This innovative public-private collaboration will create more than 350
homeowners," said Joan Straussman, regional vice president, northeast
region, NeighborWorks America. "The required homebuyer education classes
provided by certified professionals better prepare NeighborhoodLIFT
homebuyers to achieve their goal of sustainable homeownership."
To reserve the full grant amount, participants buying a primary
residence with the NeighborhoodLIFT program must commit to live in the
home for five years.
"We are ready to equip New York City families with education and down
payment assistance grants through the Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT
program to help them achieve sustainable homeownership," said Susan M.
Ifill, Chief Executive Officer, Neighborhood Housing Services of New
York City, Inc. "Wells Fargo's homeownership investment will help New
York City and the surrounding counties address our growing need for
affordable housing."
Since February 2012, LIFT programs have helped create nearly 15,000
homeowners in 54 communities. A video about the NeighborhoodLIFT program
is posted on Wells
Fargo Stories.
About Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc. and
NeighborWorks America
Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc. serves the five
boroughs of New York City and is a chartered member of NeighborWorks
America, a national organization that creates opportunities for people
to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their
communities. NeighborWorks America supports a network of more than 240
nonprofits, located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto
Rico. Visit http://www.nhsnyc.org/
or http://www.neighborworks.org/
to learn more.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's
vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and
consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,400 locations,
13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has
offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct
business in the global economy. With approximately 268,000 team members,
Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells
Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune's 2017 rankings of
America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from
Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com:
