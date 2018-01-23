[October 24, 2017] New Risk and Compliance Platform Release, 14 Customer Case Studies Highlight 2017 ProcessUnity Customer Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today kicked off its 2017 Customer Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. The ProcessUnity Customer Summit brings together industry leaders and domain experts to focus on the latest trends, share best practices and set future directions for risk and compliance management.

“ProcessUnity customers all share a common goal – to take cost and complexity out of their risk and compliance programs. For two-plus days our customers and partners will work together to help each other continue to improve their programs and processes,” said Ed Thomas, Vice President of Marketing at ProcessUnity. “We’re fortunate to have such an active customer community that wants to network and share their experiences and expertise. The case study sessions alone make this week’s conference a must-attend event.” Attendees to the ProcessUnity Customer Summit will experience: The ProcessUnity Fall 2017 Release – ProcessUnity will introduce the latest version of its risk and compliance platform during the conference. For more details on the 70+ new features and enhancements in the Fall 2017 release, visit https://www.processunity.com/about-us/news-item/processunity-cloud-based-risk-compliance-platform.

Customer Case Studies – 14 ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity platform in risk and compliance domains including Vendor Risk Management, Policy & Procedure Management, Operational Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Managemen and more. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services, mortgage services, media, retail and life sciences.

14 ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity platform in risk and compliance domains including Vendor Risk Management, Policy & Procedure Management, Operational Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Managemen and more. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services, mortgage services, media, retail and life sciences. Partner Participation – Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by key business partners including BitSight, CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions, and RapidRatings.

Partner Participation – Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by key business partners including BitSight, CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions, and RapidRatings.

Product Deep Dives – The conference program includes more than 25 sessions for Vendor Risk Management, Offer Management, Policy & Procedure Management, the ProcessUnity platform, add-ons and more.

Training & Enablement – In addition to product deep dives and hands-on sessions, this year's conference adds pre-conference Bootcamp training sessions featuring courses for both new and existing customers.

Third-Party Risk Management Certification via Shared Assessments – Following the Summit, Shared Assessments will offer its Certified Third-Party Risk Professional (CTPRP) training and certification program. The one-day course plus exam is designed to broaden attendees' working knowledge of third-party risk management concepts and principles to extend their expertise, professional credibility and marketability as a certified third-party risk professional. For more information on the program, visit http://sharedassessments.org/certified-third-party-risk-professional-ctprp/.

Networking Opportunities – Attendees will share experiences and build relationships with their peers, industry experts and the ProcessUnity team. For more information on ProcessUnity's cloud-based risk management solutions, visit www.processunity.com.

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com. For additional information on ProcessUnity, contact: Rosalind Morville ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.513.8436 rosalind.morville@processunity.com

