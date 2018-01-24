|
|[October 24, 2017]
|
New Release of IMM's eSign for Credit Unions System Now Available
IMM,
the exclusive provider of eSignature and eTransaction solutions designed
specifically for financial institutions, announced that its latest
release of IMM eSign for Credit Unions is now available. The new release
of IMM's innovative eSignature platform provides advanced features and
functionality that further enhance the overall member experience, while
maintaining security thresholds and boosting back-office processing
efficiencies.
IMM eSign for Credit Unions is the only eSignature platform created
specifically for the unique processing needs of community financial
institutions. Hundreds of credit unions rely on and leverage the system
in conjunction with existing business applications, including core
processing platforms as well as a wide-variety of deposit and loan
origination systems. IMM eSign for Credit Unions powers millions of
"end-to end" eSignature sessions every month, providing members an
intuitive and convenient digital experience.
Highlights of the new release include:
-
A streamlined in-person signing ceremony that enables members to
easily complete transactions faster, without compromising the legal
enforceability of the executed agreements and documents.
-
Newly announced support for the Wacom 1031, 1141 and 1152 pen-based
display devices, providing tablet-like functionality for an enhanced
in-person/in-branch signing experience. Additionally, these advanced
devices provide the conveniences of a tablet without the need for WiFi (News - Alert)
in the branch, maintaining security stndards used by many credit
unions today.
-
A new "Widgets-To-Workflow" solutions pack that aggregates IMM
technology components to provide a revolutionary automated solution.
Widget-To-Workflow combines IMM's remote eSignature service with IMM's
eWorkflow technology to deliver an end-to-end automated processing
environment for self-service eForms and documents hosted directly on
the credit union's website. Once accessed, completed and
electronically signed by the member, these documents are automatically
routed to the correct business workflow for operational processing and
management across the required back-office departments of the credit
union.
"This release of IMM eSign for Credit Unions provides our clients with
the tools needed for a richer, more engaging member experience, while
driving down costs by automating processes across the entire
institution," said Nish Shah, Chief Technology Officer for IMM. "As a
long-time advocate of the credit union industry, we understand the
unique business requirements of a credit union and the critical
importance of providing a superior member experience across all delivery
channels. Our latest advancements are designed to help credit unions
continue to automate and streamline transactions and associated
processes, while ensuring they can meet and exceed increased member
expectations."
IMM will be hosting a webinar on October 25, 2017 discussing the new
eSign product release as well as delivering a glimpse into the future
direction of the eSign platform. To register click here.
About IMM
For more than 20 years, IMM's focus has remained the same: to deliver
innovative electronic transaction solutions to financial institutions,
and maintain client satisfaction and success. Over 700 U.S. financial
institutions are powered by IMM's comprehensive eSignature and
eTransaction Management solutions. The company's fully integrated
eSignature, eWorkflow, eLoan and eTeller solutions make transacting
business easy and convenient for the consumer while creating a more
efficient, cost-effective and compliant back-office operation.
Mission: Driving electronic transactions through innovation,
reputation and speed
For more information, visit www.immonline.com
or follow @IMMeSign.
