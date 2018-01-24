[October 24, 2017] New Release of IMM's eSign for Credit Unions System Now Available

IMM, the exclusive provider of eSignature and eTransaction solutions designed specifically for financial institutions, announced that its latest release of IMM eSign for Credit Unions is now available. The new release of IMM's innovative eSignature platform provides advanced features and functionality that further enhance the overall member experience, while maintaining security thresholds and boosting back-office processing efficiencies. IMM eSign for Credit Unions is the only eSignature platform created specifically for the unique processing needs of community financial institutions. Hundreds of credit unions rely on and leverage the system in conjunction with existing business applications, including core processing platforms as well as a wide-variety of deposit and loan origination systems. IMM eSign for Credit Unions powers millions of "end-to end" eSignature sessions every month, providing members an intuitive and convenient digital experience. Highlights of the new release include: A streamlined in-person signing ceremony that enables members to easily complete transactions faster, without compromising the legal enforceability of the executed agreements and documents.

Newly announced support for the Wacom 1031, 1141 and 1152 pen-based display devices, providing tablet-like functionality for an enhanced in-person/in-branch signing experience. Additionally, these advanced devices provide the conveniences of a tablet without the need for WiFi (News - Alert) in the branch, maintaining security stndards used by many credit unions today.

A new "Widgets-To-Workflow" solutions pack that aggregates IMM technology components to provide a revolutionary automated solution. Widget-To-Workflow combines IMM's remote eSignature service with IMM's eWorkflow technology to deliver an end-to-end automated processing environment for self-service eForms and documents hosted directly on the credit union's website. Once accessed, completed and electronically signed by the member, these documents are automatically routed to the correct business workflow for operational processing and management across the required back-office departments of the credit union. "This release of IMM eSign for Credit Unions provides our clients with the tools needed for a richer, more engaging member experience, while driving down costs by automating processes across the entire institution," said Nish Shah, Chief Technology Officer for IMM. "As a long-time advocate of the credit union industry, we understand the unique business requirements of a credit union and the critical importance of providing a superior member experience across all delivery channels. Our latest advancements are designed to help credit unions continue to automate and streamline transactions and associated processes, while ensuring they can meet and exceed increased member expectations." IMM will be hosting a webinar on October 25, 2017 discussing the new eSign product release as well as delivering a glimpse into the future direction of the eSign platform. To register click here.

About IMM For more than 20 years, IMM's focus has remained the same: to deliver innovative electronic transaction solutions to financial institutions, and maintain client satisfaction and success. Over 700 U.S. financial institutions are powered by IMM's comprehensive eSignature and eTransaction Management solutions. The company's fully integrated eSignature, eWorkflow, eLoan and eTeller solutions make transacting business easy and convenient for the consumer while creating a more efficient, cost-effective and compliant back-office operation. Mission: Driving electronic transactions through innovation, reputation and speed For more information, visit www.immonline.com or follow @IMMeSign. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171024005284/en/

