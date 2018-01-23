[October 24, 2017] New "Safety Net" Capability Gives Medisafe Users Additional Safeguard for Medication Adherence

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe®, the leading personalized medication management platform with four million patient and caregiver registered users, today announced a new capability called Safety Net. Safety Net uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide Medisafe users with free "smart" reminders that are perfectly timed to everyday life, such as when you wake up, before you go to sleep, and more. Safety Net, powered by IoT technology company Neura, an optional add-on to ensure Medisafe users never miss a dose, uses a smartphone's accelerometer and location to better recognize patterns in users' day-to-day habits. Something as simple as a phone remaining in a standstill position at certain times of the day for prolonged periods of time can signal that it's owner is asleep or preoccupied with other tasks. In developing it's AI strategy, Medisafe is working with industry leaders such as Professor Dan Ariely, a renowned expert in behavioral economics and author of New York Times bestseller Predictably Irrational. Safety Net is one of the pillars in this strategy. Safety Net is activated when a Medisafe user's routine becomes incompatible with his/her pre-scheduled medication reminders. For example, if a user has a notification schedule for 10pm and he/she begins a new pattern of going to bed at 9:30pm, Safety Netmight insert additional reminders at 9pm. Similarly, if a user's morning reminder is set for 7am to coincide with breakfast or before he/she leaves for work on weekdays, and he/she wakes at 9am on weekends, Safety Net might add a 9:30am reminder on Saturday and Sunday. Safety Net works dynamically, continually looking for changes in a person's habits and making adjustments accordingly. "Safety Net acts like a guardian angel, predicting pitfalls that could throw someone off course on his or her medication schedule, leading to a potentially dangerous, or even life-threatening situation," stated Jon Michaeli, Executive Vice President of business development and marketing at Medisafe. "Life is hectic, schedules are always changing, and our behaviors are forced to adapt. But it's easy to forget all of the implications that these changes may have on our daily lives along the way. Safety Net is just another step we have taken to ensure our users never miss another dose of their medication." "Medisafe's commitment to its customers' health is clear. With the introduction of Safety Net, it is harnessing Neura's user awareness capability in a way that will help ensure even greater medication adherence," said Neura CEO Gilad Meiri. "The Neura AI engine was designed for companies like Medisafe with a focus on leveraging technology to improve users' health."

Medisafe will continue to introduce AI-driven functionality in the months to come using data gathered on its own platform as well as through its industry partners. For more information about Medisafe and the new Safety Net feature, please visit www.medisafe.com. About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing all major causes of non-adherence. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each user's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration between patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals through caregiver tools and reports, and helps the care continuum improve health outcomes and sustain quality care initiatives. Four million patient and caregiver users have recorded over 1 billion medication doses, providing a robust resource of data (HIPAA compliant and ISO secure) to support the healthcare industry's need for actionable insights, via Medisafe Insights. Medisafe users on both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets have contributed 150,000 reviews that average 4.5 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores. MEDIA CONTACT

