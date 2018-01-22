[October 23, 2017] New pi-top modular laptop, launched recently, available to order from RS Components

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), the global distributor for engineers, is ready to supply the latest-generation pi-top modular laptop, launched recently by the pi-top organisation, featuring enhancements to assist learning and boost usability. The latest pi-top comes with a 1080p full-HD 14-inch display, up to 8-hours battery life, a full-sized sliding keyboard, and the Raspberry Pi 3 with state-of-the-art compute capability and extra power for maker projects. The laptop is supplied with the display installed in the chassis, ready to assemble by connecting the Raspberry Pi 3 and accompanying hardware using the cables supplied. Users can then take advantage of the pi-top ecosystem, comprising software, accessories and teaching/learning aids, to understand computer science and coding principles, and build their own maker projects. The sliding keyboard provides access to the Raspberry Pi 3 and a magnetic board-mounting rail, which allows users to push their learning further by expanding the hardware. The advanced inventor's kit, supplied with the new pi-top, provides expansion opportunities including LED lights, modular mcrophones and speaker accessories, and pi-topPROTO+ -- a HAT-compatible board containing a breadboard for solder-less prototyping of electronic circuits. "The pi-top modular laptop is delivered as a straightforward self-build project that gives a good grasp of computer-science basics, and a launchpad for rich learning experiences in software and hardware," said William Chong, Head of Product and Supplier Management, Pricing, APAC. "The latest version is more powerful with greater usability. We are ready to fulfil customers' orders." To help users unleash the new laptop's extra features and capabilities, the proven pi-topOS Polaris software suite contains purpose-built teaching apps, including the pi-topCLASSROOM customisable lesson-plan creator, pi-topCODER, and pi-topPROTO physical-computing examples. Users can also take advantage of familiar tools like Scratch and CEEDuniverse, which help learn coding concepts, and powerful built-in utilities like Google office suite and Chromium. pi-topOS Polaris is the only education technology platform fully endorsed by the UK Oxford Cambridge RSA (OCR) examination board.

The new pi-top is available to order immediately from RS in EMEA and the Asia Pacific region (except Japan). Notes: The latest pi-top does not come with a Raspberry Pi 3, which is to be purchased separately. About RS Components RS Components and Allied Electronics are the trading brands of Electrocomponents plc, the global distributor for engineers. With operations in 32 countries, we offer more than 500,000 products through the internet, catalogues and at trade counters to over one million customers, shipping around 50,000 parcels a day. Our products, sourced from 2,500 leading suppliers, include electronic components, electrical, automation and control, and test and measurement equipment, and engineering tools and consumables. Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2017 had revenues of GBP1.51bn. For more information, please visit the website at www.rs-online.com. Further information is available via these links: Twitter: @RSComponents; @alliedelec; @designsparkRS RS Components on Linkedin:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/rs-components Other Relevant Links : Electrocomponents plc: www.electrocomponents.com

RS Components: www.rs-online.com

DesignSpark: www.designspark.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171023/1972393-1

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150818/8521505364LOGO SOURCE RS Components

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]