New VP of Global Consulting to Drive Expansion of North American Business

Rocklin, Calif., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Data Integrators is excited to announce the addition of David Lyle as Vice President of Global Consulting & Digital Transformation.

"We are excited to have David join our team," said Shibram Banerjee, CEO of Pacific Data Integrators. "David has decades of experience in the industry and is bringing many fresh ideas as he joins us. I look forward to his input and leadership as Pacific Data Integrators continues to grow as a leader in data management."

Previously the Vice President of Business Transformation Services at Informatica, David drove Product Straegy in R&D for a decade and co-authored two books on Integration Competency Centers and applying Lean Thinking to enterprise data management functions.

David will spearhead Pacific Data Integrators' growth with a focus on cloud, data security, and master data management, AI and next-gen analytics.

