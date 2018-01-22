[October 23, 2017] New AlgoSec On-Demand Webinar featuring Gartner presents "How to Manage Security and Risk at the Speed of Digital Business"

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s enterprises are continuously evolving to support new business applications and digital transformation initiatives such as cloud and software-defined data centers, as well as fend off new and ever more sophisticated cyber-attacks. Security, however, is often a bottleneck to business enablement – which not only impacts business agility, but also exposes the enterprise to security risks and hampers its ability to address the modern threat landscape.

To help companies better address these security management challenges, AlgoSec is providing a complimentary webinar, “How to Manage Security and Risk at the Speed of Digital Business” featuring Gartner guest speaker. During the one hour program, Neil MacDonald, Gartner Research Vice President, followed by Professor Avishai Wool, AlgoSec’s CTO, discuss a practical business-driven, automated approach to help organizations align security policy management with their business processes and enable them to address the security, risk and compliance challenges they face today as they rapidly gow and transform their businesses to support the digital transformation era. To view the on-demand webinar, “How to Manage Security and Risk at the Speed of Digital Business,” please visit: http://bit.ly/2ggNjj1 About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their business processes. With AlgoSec users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on premise networks. Over 1,500 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since its inception, AlgoSec has offered the industry’s only money-back guarantee.

Joanne Godfrey

AlgoSec

Joanne.godfrey@algosec.com

