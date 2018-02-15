[October 23, 2017]

New Technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Show Will Save More Lives During Mass Shootings

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, Inc. (formerly DSS Corp) is an international software leader in helping PSAPs (Public-Safety Answering Point) and police departments increase first responder safety using interactive response.

At the International Association of Chiefs of Police show (IACP) held this week in Philadelphia, Equature showed their new Interactive Policing® platform that uses real-time body-worn camera computers that are integrated into the dispatch 911 command centers. Interactive Policing® lets emergency response leadership see and hear all emergency activities in real time as they happen allowing them to adjust first responder team member positioning and asset resource deployment during a fluid crime scene in progress.

Interactive Policing® uses non-proprietary body-worn camera computers that are integrated into Equature's public safety software suite.

Interactive Policing® also uses object identification and predictive analytic applications to help first responder leadership make situational decisions on how to deploy strategic assets durig emergencies.

For more Information: Visit www.Equature.com

Media Contact:

Paul DiModica

Phone: 770.335.2805

Email: pdimodica@equature.com

About: Equature is an international technology leader in helping public safety organizations increase operational efficiencies, accelerate first responder communication and improve citizen satisfaction and security.

Equature offers an integrated technology platform that links Next Generation 911 (NG9-1-1) Command and Control Dispatch recorder systems under the FirstNet framework in real-time to mobile video and audio camera computers worn in the field by first responders.

Since 1969, Equature has worked in Interactive Emergency Response and currently has over 1,500 Public-Safety Access Point (PSAP) and Law Enforcement clients as well as state and federal government agencies like NASA, Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

