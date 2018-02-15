|
|[October 23, 2017]
|
New Clinical Data Presented at the World Congress of Gastroenterology @ ACG 2017 Shows Increased Dysplasia Detection Using Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy with Laser Marking
NinePoint
Medical, Inc., a transformative medical device company pioneering
the use of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for gastrointestinal
applications, today announced exciting new clinical data which was
presented at the Plenary session at the World Congress of
Gastroenterology @ the ACG 2017 in Orlando, FL. This data highlights
clinical results achieved using the NvisionVLE® Imaging
System with Real-time Targeting™ - NinePoint Medical's groundbreaking
technology enabling Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy (VLE) scanning of
the esophagus and subsequent laser marking of concerning regions for
pathological examination.
Dr. Arvind Trindade and his colleagues from the Northwell Health System
studied 369 consecutive patients that received endoscopic surveillance
for Barrett's Esophagus, from 2011-2017. These patients fell into three
categories: one group that received Seattle Protocol random biopsies;
one that received Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy (VLE) scanning without
laser marking; and the final group which received VLE with laser
marking. Patients with raised lesions on high-definition white light
endoscopy and lesions seen on electronic chromoendoscopy were excluded
from analysis. The surveillance strategy was dictated by available
technology at the time. The esophageal dysplasia (pre-cancer) detection
rates for the three groups, respectively, were 19.6%, 24.8% and 33.7%.
The differences were statistically significant. Both VLE with laser
marking and VLE without laser marking had statistically significant
differences in neoplasia (high-grade dysplasia and intramucosal cancer)
detection compared to the Seattle protocol groups (14% vs 1% and 11% vs
1%).
"When compared to a standard random biopsy protocol, VLE with laser
marking yielded a statistically significant increase in the detection of
dysplasia," stated Arvind Trindade, M.D., Director of Endocopy, Long
Island Jewish Medical Center, Northwell Health. "In addition, VLE with
laser marking may enable more accurate targeting for biopsies and
endoscopic resection, which should allow pathologists to detect more
dysplasia. These promising results support the use of VLE with laser
marking for the surveillance of Barrett's esophagus in academic centers,
and should be further studied prospectively for validation, as well as
in the community hospital setting."
"We are very encouraged by the data presented by Dr. Trindade and his
colleagues, and appreciate their commitment to improving the care of
patients with esophageal disease," commented Christopher R. von Jako,
Ph.D., President and CEO of NinePoint Medical. "As the fastest growing
cancer in the western world, Esophageal Adenocarcinoma needs to be
identified in its early, dysplastic state to allow for non-surgical
treatment and improved outcomes."
About
the NvisionVLE® Imaging System
The NvisionVLE Imaging System provides a unique and clinically valuable
new perspective of esophageal disease: The ability to image within the
wall of the esophagus. By providing a high-resolution, real-time scan of
the esophagus using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - a technology
similar to ultrasound but using infrared light rather than sound waves -
the system enables physicians to view structures not evident with
conventional imaging, and potentially identify disease that would have
otherwise been missed. With the recent addition of a Real-time
Targeting™ feature, physicians can not only locate, but now mark areas
of interest. This marking feature, in combination with an improved
workflow, enables more accurate targeting, potentially leading to
improved diagnosis and more effective therapeutic decisions for patients.
The NvisionVLE® Imaging System has been cleared by the FDA and is
commercially available in the U.S. It is indicated for use as an imaging
tool in the evaluation of human tissue microstructure, including
esophageal tissue microstructure, but providing two-dimensional,
cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization and may be used to mark
areas of tissue. The safety and efficacy of this device for diagnostic
analysis (i.e. differentiating normal versus specific abnormalities) in
any tissue microstructure or specific disease has not been evaluated.
About
NinePoint Medical, Inc.
NinePoint Medical is a privately-held medical device company that
designs, manufactures, and sells an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
imaging platform for clinical use in gastroenterology, pulmonology,
urology, gynecology, and ENT, for the evaluation of human tissue
microstructure. Using proprietary imaging and software technology, the
Company is committed to enabling quicker diagnosis of disease and more
effective treatments, while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.
NinePoint Medical is located in suburban Boston, Massachusetts. For more
information, please visit www.ninepointmedical.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171023005422/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]