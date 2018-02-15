[October 23, 2017] New White Paper by V12 Data Explores Advancements in Mobile Location Solutions to Target Imminent Automotive Purchase Intenders

MATAWAN, N.J. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- People-based audience provider, V12 Data, announced the release of a new white paper that explores mobile techniques and opportunities for automotive marketers to acquire in-market car shoppers at four times the conversion rate of other automotive lead data. The white paper will help automotive brands understand how they can use mobile data solutions to boost engagement and conversions with car consumers who are lower down the funnel and actively in-market to purchase. Download a free copy here: http://marketing.datamentors-solutions.com/acton/media/12124/autosignals In today's competitive auto industry, marketers have implemented many different ways to understand and measure their current and potential consumer base. However, the biggest challenge for automotive marketers is identifying, targeting and acquiring in-market consumers once they are nearing the end of the purchase journey. "Automotive brands are increasingly turing to mobile targeting technologies in the hopes of converting 'just browsing' shoppers into new customers," said Anders Ekman, CEO of V12 Data. "The missing ingredient, however, to other types of mobile targeting is that they are limited to just targeting a device or assumptive look-alikes who may not even be in-market to purchase. They do not consider the actual person connected to the device." Titled, "The State of Automotive Mobile Marketing: Mobile Techniques and Opportunities to Acquire Active Car Shoppers at 4x the Conversion Rate," this white paper explores: An overview of today's car shoppers and the channels they use in the path to purchase

How mobile is influencing shopping behaviors and how brands are using mobile marketing to target car consumers

An introduction to mobile-location solution V12 Signals ™ and how it is being used by automotive marketers to identify in-market car shoppers within 24 - 48 hours of visiting a dealer lot

and how it is being used by automotive marketers to identify in-market car shoppers within 24 - 48 hours of visiting a dealer lot A case study proving higher lead conversions and increased engagement from clients actively using V12 Signals. Signals shoppers convert at 4x the sales conversion rate within 120 days of their first on lot dealer visit compared to other lead automotive data To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit: http://marketing.datamentors-solutions.com/acton/media/12124/autosignals.

About V12 Data

As an omnichannel data powerhouse, V12 Data combines rich data assets with robust technology to provide brands with a seamless and connected customer view. Our solutions bridge the right data across channels to power right time omnichannel engagement when, where, and how a brand's customers and prospects prefer. For more information, visit www.v12data.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-white-paper-by-v12-data-explores-advancements-in-mobile-location-solutions-to-target-imminent-automotive-purchase-intenders-300538909.html SOURCE V12 Data

