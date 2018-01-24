|
|[October 19, 2017]
|
New Research from ViSenze Finds Three in Four Consumers Are Inspired to Make Purchases by Image and Video Content Seen Across Retail and Social Media Sites
ViSenze,
the artificial intelligence company powering visual commerce, today
announced the findings from its recent study analyzing how content
across the visual web drives online shoppers to engage and purchase
products. For this study, 2017 Visual Commerce Report: Retail, ViSenze
surveyed over 1,000 people in the U.S. over the age of 18. Of the
respondents, 37 percent were over 50 years of age, the demographic
holding the highest
spending power in the U.S. today. The report illustrates varying
ecommerce shopping preferences, with the biggest takeaway being that 75
percent of consumers are inspired to purchase by image and video content
seen online. This underscores the importance for brands to understand
how consumers are motivated by visual content and how they can utilize
it to drive sales.
Key findings from the study include:
-
More than half of consumers surveyed prefer online shopping versus
in-store shopping.
-
52 percent cited they often experience difficulty finding products
they seek online.
-
68 percent are open to recommendations for alternative iems if the
product they are interested in is out of stock or temporarily
unavailable.
This data suggests that while many customers are inspired to purchase
items seen online, the discovery process is often challenging and can
result in shopper frustration, confusion, and abandoned sales. This
presents an opportunity for brands to implement new tools that enable
visual commerce and create a seamless path to purchase from the moment
of discovery.
The study also uncovered key social platform data:
-
44 percent of consumers use social media more than five times a day.
-
One third of purchases begin on social platforms each month.
-
Facebook (News - Alert) ranked the most inspiring platform for a buying decision,
followed by Pinterest, Instagram, and Snapchat, which ranked last with
only two percent of respondents citing it as a platform from which
they might initiate a purchase.
Other notable stats from the survey suggest a need for a more cohesive
method for purchasing from social media platforms, and that video
content is quickly becoming a significant monetization opportunity:
-
80 percent of respondents have never made a purchase from a buy button.
-
Almost half of respondents watch video content on retailers' websites
while shopping.
"Social media as well as the increasing amount of visual content
available online influences consumer purchase behavior more every day,"
said Oliver Tan, CEO and Co-Founder, ViSenze. "Our Visual Commerce
Report: Retail confirmed for us that retailers must revamp the way
their products are discovered online in order to streamline the path to
purchase. We have watched as the demand for visual search has grown, and
ensuring that every product can be found, referenced, and understood
based on visual attributes is the only way to capitalize on these
moments of inspiration happening at any time during the customer
journey."
About ViSenze:
ViSenze powers visual commerce at scale for
retailers and publishers. The company delivers intelligent image
recognition solutions that shorten the path to action as consumers
search and discover on the visual web. Retailers like Rakuten and ASOS
use ViSenze to convert images into immediate product search
opportunities, improving conversion rates. Media companies use ViSenze
to turn any image or video into an engagement opportunity, driving
incremental revenue.
Venture-backed by Rakuten and WI Harper, ViSenze is built by web
specialists and computer scientists with deep machine learning and
computer vision experience. ViSenze has offices in US, UK, India, China
and Singapore. For more information please visit: http://visenze.com/
