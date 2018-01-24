|
|[October 19, 2017]
|
New IDC Spending Guide Forecasts Nearly $120 Billion in Worldwide Spending on Security Products and Services in 2021
Worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services
is forecast to reach $119.9 billion in 2021, according to a recent
update to the Worldwide
Semiannual Security Spending Guide from International Data
Corporation (IDC).
With nearly every industry investing in security solutions to meet a
wide range of threats and requirements, spending is expected to achieve
a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% over the 2016-2021 forecast
period. Worldwide spending on security products and services will total
$83.5 billion in 2017, an increase of 10.3% over 2016.
"Three overarching trends are driving security spending: a dynamic
threat landscape, increasing regulatory pressures, and architectural
changes spurred by digital transformation initiatives," said Sean
Pike, program vice president for IDC's (News - Alert) Security
Products and Legal,
Risk, and Compliance programs. "While IDC expects spending to
continue growing, organizations are actively searching for product and
service efficiencies that maximize spend in order to fully address such
complex challenges."
IDC expects security spending to be somewhat evenly spread across four
industry sectors in 2017: distribution and services ($19.7 billion),
public sector ($18.6 billion), manufacturing and resources ($16.4
billion), and financial ($16.3 billion). By 2021, however, the financial
sector is forecast to move ahead of manufacturing and resources due to a
2016-2021 CAGR of 10.2%. Similarly, public sector security spending will
nearly pull even with distribution and services by 2021 with a CAGR of
10.3%. The fastest growing sector over the five-year forecast period
will be infrastructure with a CAGR of 11.8%.
"Ever-changing security threats, fear of data breaches, and regulatory
compliance will continue to drive security investments across all
industries," said Eileen
Smith, program director, Customer
Insights and Analysis. "On a global basis, banks, discrete
manufacturers, and federal/central government agencies will spend the
most on security products and services throughout the forecast.
Combined, these three industries will contribute to 30% of the worldwide
total spending in 2017."
In addition to being among the industries spending the most on security
solutions in 2017, federal/central government and banking will be two of
the industries that will see the fastest growth in security spending
over the five-year forecast, with CAGRs of 10.9% and 10.7%,
respectively. The industry that will see the fastest growth is
telecommunications, with a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth will enable
telecommunications to become the fourth largest industry in terms of
total security spend in 2021, moving ahead of the process manufacturing
and professional services industries.
More than 80% of security spending in 2017 will go to services and
software. Services spending will be led by two of the largest technology
categories - managed security services ($15.25 billion) and integration
services ($12.5 billion). Software spending will be focused on three
categories - endpoint security, identity and access management, and
security and vulnerability management - that will make up more than 75%
of the software total this year. Hardware spending will be significantly
smaller throughout the forecast, dominated by network security solutions
($13.7 billion in 2017). In addition to being the two largest technology
categories, managed security services and network security will also be
the fastest growing categories during the 2016-2021 forecast with CAGRs
of 14.3% and 11.4%, respectively.
The largest market for security products and services on a geographic
basis will be North America with total spending of $37.8 billion this
year. The second largest geographic market will be Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA) at $26.2 billion followed by Asia/Pacific
(excluding Japan)(APeJ) at $11.5 billion. APeJ will see the fastest
growth in security spending over the forecast period with a five-year
CAGR of 19.9%. Within the region, China and Malaysia will see
particularly strong growth with five-year CAGRs of 25.3% and 20.1%,
respectively. Latin America is also expected to outperform the overall
market with a CAGR of 10.4%.
From a company size perspective, large and very large businesses (those
with more than 500 employees) will be responsible for roughly two thirds
of all security-related spending throughout the forecast. IDC also
expects very large businesses (more than 1,000 employees) to pass the
$50 billion spending level in 2019. Small and medium businesses (SMBs)
will also be a significant contributor to BDA spending with the
remaining one third of worldwide revenues coming from companies with
fewer than 500 employees.
The Worldwide
Semiannual Security Spending Guide quantifies the global revenue
opportunity for both core and next-generation security purchases. The
guide offers detailed forecast data for security spending by 20
industries across eight regions and 53 countries. Unlike any other
research in the industry, the comprehensive spending guide was designed
to help IT decision makers to clearly understand the industry-specific
scope and direction of security-related spending today and over the next
five years.
