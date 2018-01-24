[October 19, 2017] New Genworth Mortgage Insurance Website Visually Tracks Every Part of the MI Application Process

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), today announced the launch of a new website that allows loan officers, underwriters, processors and other lending professionals to visually track every part of the mortgage insurance (MI) application process through close. The site comes after an extensive feedback and review process with Genworth's customers on potential improvements that could further enhance their experience. "We live in an increasingly visual and digital world, and Genworth Mortgage Insurance prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation in the mortgage space," said John Clifford, VP Commercial Operations, Genworth Mortgage Insurance. "Our new website is designed to make a traditionally complex process very visual and easy to navigate, which will streamline communications and ensure a smooth, user-friendly experience for our customers." The website's tracking system mimics what top online delivery services offer in tracking a package, which Genworth's research revealed is highly coveted by users. Other notable features include: Reduced data entry for fast, easy submissions of MI applications

Ability to upload multiple documents simultaneously with drag and drop file feature

Ability to seamlessly activate or cancel a mortgage insurance commitment online

An enhanced Rate Express ® interface for finding and comparing Genworth MI rates

interface for finding and comparing Genworth MI rates Enhanced MI application search capabilities

Ability to send notes to an underwriter following a loan application

Streamlined reporting interface to more easily access data The move is another step toward Genworth Mortgage Insurance enhancing its technological infrastructure to improve operations and provide an exceptional customer experience. Other initiatives in the past 12 months include a number of enhancements to its weband mobile integration partnerships to further streamline the origination process, and the launch of GENie, a cutting edge, highly automated enterprise underwriting platform designed to streamline its operations and enhance underwriter productivity. Tavant Technologies supported Genworth Mortgage Insurance for both GENie and today's announced new website. "We are proud to be a long-term partner to Genworth as they continue to innovate across their technology platform," said Hassan Rashid, CRO, Tavant Technologies. "This innovation will enable the company to differentiate in the marketplace and enable a superior experience for its customers." In addition to the new functions, the user experience is also improved across the website through mobile-friendly/responsive design, enhanced site search capabilities, improved access to training offerings, preview capabilities for images and documentation, and step-by-step contextual help.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance will complete its rollout of the new website to all customers next month. About Tavant Technologies

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant Technologies is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration. Find Tavant Technologies on LinkedIn and on Twitter. About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-genworth-mortgage-insurance-website-visually-tracks-every-part-of-the-mi-application-process-300539377.html SOURCE Genworth Mortgage Insurance

