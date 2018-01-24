ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New CareerOneStop Videos Depict Everyday Responsibilities of More Than 800 Careers
[October 19, 2017]

Newly-created career videos from CareerOneStop give career explorers, students, and job searchers a portrait of life in hundreds of careers-from Actor to Zoologist. The videos, part of a collection depicting more than 800 careers, bring to life the responsibilities, work settings, and employment trends for a broad range of occupations. The new videos provide updated information and context for career explorers navigating today's employment world.

CareerOneStop Career Videos image (Graphic: CareerOneStop)

All career details are based on authoritative occupation and labor market information from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network (O*NET (News - Alert)) program and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Check out the entire collection at CareerOneStop.org/Videos, where you can browse videos organized by career cluster, or select "New career videos" to see only the updated collection. Essential facts are shown on screen-including current wages, employment outlook, and education requirements-to give viewers an immediate snapshot of the field. Video transcripts are also available in Spanish.

YouTube (News - Alert) users can visit CareerOneStop's YouTube channel. And users of O*NET's My Next Move and BLS's Occupational Outlook Handbook will also find direct links to CareerOneStop's videos. CareerOneStop is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Please contact CareerOneStop with your feedback or questions:


Phone (News - Alert): 1.877.348.0502

TTY: 1.877.348.0501

Email: info@CareerOneStop.org

Website: www.CareerOneStop.org


