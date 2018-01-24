[October 19, 2017] New AVP Sales Western Europe & Africa Appointed by iKOMG

SCHINDELLEGI, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces and welcomes Mr. Dan Akrich as AVP Sales Western Europe & Africa. Dan will be responsible for the expansion of the company's client portfolio in Europe and Africa, with a focus on French speaking countries. Dan brings with him many years of Sales and Sales Management experience in the media industry. Most recently, Dan held the position of Business Development Manager at Naris Ltd., where he focused on penetrating new territories, identifying opportunities, sourcing clients as well as analyzing markets and competitors. Previously, Dan held the position of Sales Director at MX1 (RR Sat) and specialized in sales for Western Europe. Dan has a proven track record of creating long term business relationships, both with customers and networks. His experience, track-record and goal-oriented mindset are key assets that will enance iKOMG's offering and sales activities on a global scale. "A company is only as strong as its team members and we are thrilled that Dan has joined our high caliber global team. We have no doubt that Dan's extensive experience in the Media Industry and impressive track record in Sales will make him a true asset to the iKO family. I wish Dan success in his new role." said Yaacov Moreshet, Chairman of iKO Media Group.



About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks. This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.





