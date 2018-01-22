[October 18, 2017] New Study Shows Payment-Powered Rewards Increase Convenience Store Revenues

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by ZipLine, a provider of private-label debit mobile and card payments to the convenience store industry, shows that consumers who join payment-powered loyalty programs spend and visit more. In the 2017 ZipLine Purchase Lift Model Study, consumers who joined one of ZipLine's payment-as-loyalty programs showed an overall 35-percent lift in transactions and fuel sold. It also indicated that among customers who join a private-label debit loyalty program, 83 percent become active users. Participating convenience store operators saw chain-wide increases of: an average of four visits per member per month (compared to three visits during month one of program implementation)

an average of 44 gallons per member per month (compared to 33 gallons)

an average 93 dollars spent per member per month (compared to $70 ) The heaviest participants, called Super Adopters, showed a 135-percent increase in purchasing. ZipLine offers a payment-powered loyalty program tied to a convenience store-brnded debit card. It enables retailers to collect and analyze purchase-related data to create individualized consumer experiences that drive repeat business. Until now, traditional retailers were limited in their ability to collect this level of data. ZipLine Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Bailey said, "Online, retailers can easily track when people shop and what they shop for. By replicating the models online retailers employ, convenience stores can create personalized shopping experiences for individual customers. This is the future of loyalty programs." For example, customers who regularly grab lunch on the go could be rewarded with a sweet treat at checkout.

Building on the study findings, ZipLine will introduce a new program, ZipLine Rewards, in spring 2018. It will provide retailers with next-level technologies, including mobile technology, to surprise and delight customers with relevant rewards that motivate loyalty and increase sales. This is excellent timing for retailers. According to Business Insider, mobile payments, powered by debit cards and loyalty programs, could rise by a compound annual growth rate of 80 percent between 2015 and 2020. For the study, ZipLine analyzed historical data for 165,000 members enrolled between January 2015 and December 2016. Read the full report here. About ZipLine (http://www.zipline.biz):

ZipLine, established in 2004, offers private-label debit card and mobile payment solutions to retailers. Its clients include 7-Eleven, Circle K, Citgo, Cumberland Farms, Irving, and others. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Coconut Creek, Florida. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-payment-powered-rewards-increase-convenience-store-revenues-300539107.html SOURCE ZipLine

