|[October 18, 2017]
New BioBenefitsTM Program Allows Canadian Biotech Companies Access to Affordable Employee Benefits
BioTalent Canada announced today its partnership with BioBenefits, a
discount employee-benefits provider, offering plans which enable small-
to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Canada's bio-economy to afford
group benefits.
BioTalent Canada, a national non-profit HR association for Canada's
bio-economy, has launched the program in partnership with MadRock
Financial, an independently owned and operated group benefits and
insurance advisory firm, located in Mississauga, Ontario. Group benefits
are an integral component of a company's overall compensation strategy
to attract and retain talent, and it is widely known biotechnology
startups and SMEs struggle to afford and provide competitive group
benefits to their employees.
According to BioTalent Canada's labour market research, the ability to
attract and retain top talent to drive innovation remains one of the
greatest challenges the bio-economy faces.
"Approximately 80% of Canada's biotech sector consists of small- and
medium-sized enterprises, and access to affordable group benefits is a
widespread challenge," says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of
BioTalent Canada.
The partnership to launch BioBenefits is BioTalent Canada's response to
this industry pain point, and it hopes to lower barriers to help more
biotech companies access group benefits, which employees regard as the
most important employment attractant, next to salary.
Forecasting benefit expenses is important for cash-strapped SMEs and
startups. The BioBenefits program is designed to help companies bettr
plan and budget their annual benefits costs, and offer a wider range of
value adds, including components such as health and wellness, retirement
savings programs, and voluntary insurance products.
Madison McKimm, President and CEO of BioBenefits agrees. "We are very
excited to partner with BioTalent Canada and welcome the opportunity to
work with their network," he says. "BioBenefits is designed for the
Canadian bio-economy. We are focused on helping the sector better align
their benefits programs with their objectives, while providing access to
affordable and flexible benefits solutions."
"Group benefits are an important component of any competitive
compensation package. In fact, for any company that wants to attract top
talent, they are essential," says Henderson. "We are pleased to
introduce BioBenefits as an affordable and valuable option for their HR
programs."
For more information about BioBenefits, please call 416-428-7636.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada is the HR partner of
Canada's bio-economy. As an HR expert and national non-profit
organization, BioTalent Canada focuses on building partnerships and
skills for Canada's bio-economy to ensure the industry has access to
job-ready people. Through projects, research, and product development,
BioTalent Canada connects employers with job seekers, delivers human
resource information, and skills development tools so the industry can
focus on strengthening Canada's biotech business. For more information,
please visit biotalent.ca.
About BioBenefits
BioBenefits is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of MadRock Financial Corporation; it specializes in group benefits and
insurance advisory. Focused on providing affordable and flexible
employee benefit plans to the Canadian bio-economy; through its
partnership with BioTalent Canada, they connect employers with best
practices, cost control strategies and preferred pooling arrangements.
BioBenefits has several distinct providers and partnerships that support
its comprehensive offering, each enhances both the plan sponsor and
member value through unique products and service delivery. For more
information, please visit biobenefits.ca.
