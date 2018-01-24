[October 18, 2017] New Nielsen Service Shines A Light On Subscription-Based Streaming Content Consumption

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that it is now offering the industry a syndicated solution to independently measure subscription-based streaming content. With the commercial release of Nielsen Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Content Ratings, eight major television networks and production studios, including A&E Networks, Disney-ABC, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Warner Brothers and others, have already signed on to subscribe to this game-changing service. Nielsen began measuring streaming content in 2014 via an opt-in service. This new solution takes SVOD measurement to the next level with a significant enhancement to its video on demand (VOD) Content Ratings framework, which leverages the rich demographic and household characteristic data of the Nielsen National TV Panel, to identify viewing to these programs. "The significant growth of SVOD services in entertainment markets across the world has created demand from rights owners to understand the size and composition of audiences relative to other programs and platforms," said Megan Clarken, President of Watch, Nielsen. "The syndicatin of SVOD measurement as part of Nielsen's Total Audience offerings represents a big step forward in terms of moving closer to transparency within the SVOD marketplace." With this enhancement, subscribing clients will now have a more comprehensive view of their content's total audience regardless of where it was viewed—and the ability to follow the full lifecycle of a program from live to time-shifted viewing to set-top-box video on-demand and now SVOD. Conversely, as SVOD originated programs re-enter the traditional television ecosystem, an established track record of their audience profiles will already exist. These new insights will empower content owners and networks with real data into what was previously a significant and expanding blind spot of consumer behavior. Nielsen's new SVOD Content Ratings solution will provide measurement of programs at the season and episode level in a manner comparable to linear television data—including ratings, reach, frequency and segmentation reporting—as a way for clients and the industry to better understand where this content fits in the larger media ecosystem.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy. Nielsen's Watch segment provides media and advertising clients with Nielsen Total Audience measurement services for all devices on which content—video, audio and text—is consumed. The Buy segment offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers the industry's only global view of retail performance measurement. By integrating information from its Watch and Buy segments and other data sources, Nielsen also provides its clients with analytics that help improve performance. Nielsen, an S&P 500 company, has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-nielsen-service-shines-a-light-on-subscription-based-streaming-content-consumption-300538877.html SOURCE Nielsen

