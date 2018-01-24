|
New Technologies Will Drive ICT Spending Back to Double the Rate of GDP Growth, According to IDC
Worldwide information and communications technology (ICT) spending is
set to accelerate over the next five years, thanks to the growth of new
technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, augmented
and virtual reality (AR/VR), and cognitive computing and artificial
intelligence (AI). While the latest International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Black Book forecasts traditional ICT spending to lag GDP growth by
2020, total ICT spending including these new categories will return to
growth rates double that of the global economy.
Total ICT spending on traditional IT, telecom services, and new
technologies will grow from $4.3 trillion in 2016 to $5.6 trillion by
2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% in
constant currency terms. Annual growth will accelerate through the
forecast period, from 5.5% in 2017 to 6.5% in 2021, as new technologies
account for a growing proportion of the overall market.
Traditional ICT spending (IT and telecom) is now a mature sector of the
economy, as many technology markets continue to saturate and
commoditize. The growth of cloud will also cannibalize from traditional
ICT revenues, concentrating more IT capital spending into the hands of
large cloud service providers. Traditional IT spending will grow at an
annual rate of 3-4% through the next five years, while telecom spending
increases by approximately 1% per year.
New growth opportunities have meanwhile emerged in the new technologies
which IDC (News - Alert) calls "Innovation Accelerators" (IoT, cognitive AI, robotics,
AR/VR, 3D printing, and next-gen security). New ICT spending from these
categories will grow by 17% in 2017, and will continue to accelerate
over the next five years as adoption levels surge around the world,
including in emerging markets. IoT, robotics, and AR/VR in particular
will come to represent a significant proportion of the overall ICT
market by 2021.
"The Innovation Accelerators are an important driver for the 3rd
Platform, which is rapidly replacing the 2nd Platform of on-premise
datacenters, devices, and software," said Stephen
Minton, vice president in IDC's Customer
Insights & Analysis group. "Not only does this introduce new
high-growth categories like VR viewers, drones, 3D printers, and IoT
solutions, but it also represents a growing shift in traitional
categories like the growth of IoT servers or cognitive AI software."
Several years ago, IDC identified a dramatic shift to the 3rd Platform
of cloud, mobile, big data and analytics and social, which quickly came
to dominate industry revenues. The Innovation Accelerators will drive
the next wave of 3rd Platform growth, resulting in the 3rd Platform
accounting for 75% of ICT spending by 2021.
"The 2nd Platform is shrinking, but mature economies still have a large
base of legacy infrastructure to maintain and migrate from," said
Minton. "Emerging markets, on the other hand, are sometimes able to
leapfrog 2nd Platform technologies and move straight to rapid adoption
of new platforms. Asia/Pacific, for example, has emerged as a leading
innovator in the growth of IoT and robotics, having already seen
explosive growth in mobile over the past few years."
While emerging markets like Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) are driving
the growth of some new categories, enterprises in the United States
continue to be early adopters of software-based innovation, including
cloud, big data and analytics, and cognitive AI. It will take longer for
some emerging economies to reach the same level of software development
and infrastructure that has enabled the rapid growth of cloud-based
computing in the U.S. Nevertheless, the direction of ICT spending is the
same in every region.
"In the Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) region, most 2nd Platform
technology categories are in decline," said Thomas
Vavra, vice president of Software research in the CEMA region.
"Conversely, and with the exception of a couple of mobile device
categories, every technology on the 3rd Platform is growing strongly. In
short, 3rd Platform investments are the growth engine of the IT market
in the region."
Like many emerging markets, CEE has lagged behind some mature economies
when it comes to the adoption of technologies such as cloud, which are
more dependent on fixed-line infrastructure, or in the development of
cutting-edge software solutions for the local market. Asia/Pacific, for
example, accounted for more than 50% of global IoT spending in 2016 but
only 6% of investment in cognitive AI. In the longer term, however, the
continued growth of investment in mobile infrastructure and software
solutions will come to drive these regions to the next level of 3rd
Platform innovation.
"Mobility and IoT have already made a big impact on IT spending in the
CEE region and will continue to grow strongly," said Vavra. "Although
relatively small at present, AR/VR and cognitive AI are meanwhile
expected to outgrow all other technology categories over the next few
years."
