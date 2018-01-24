[October 18, 2017] New SCIOVantage Release Offers Advanced Analytics Delivering Deeper Market Insights

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SCIO Health Analytics today announced that it has released an enhanced version of its SCIOVantage solution that delivers advanced analytics and deeper market insights to healthcare organizations as they manage the evolution to value-based care. SCIOVantage is a solution suite that simplifies care and network optimization by drawing knowledge out of data and offering a view of actionable insights. The latest version of SCIOVantage not only brings new innovation to market, but also strengthens SCIO's ability to support clients in their journey toward value-based outcomes. This release of SCIOVantage enables healthcare organizations to gain deeper insights into the populations they serve and the providers that serve them. SCIO incorporated several advanced analytics models as well as meaningful data elements around key areas such as quality and efficiency. Among the most notable additions to the solution suite include new reporting packages on intervention optimization and consumer segmentation. Intervention optimization assists decision-makers in identifying which interventions and which individuals or groups to focus their limited resources on in order to deliver the greatest return on their investment. The consumer segmentation reporting package enables organizations to segment patient or member populations into distinct consumer types, allowing for development and delivery of more tailored, effective care management programs. Additionally, SCIOVantage now features enhanced provider and network analytics that empower organizations to look across their provider networks to identify high- and low-performing providers related to quality and efficiency performance. "With the shift to value-based care well underway, it has become critical that healthcare organizations develop new approaches to how they understand and engage with their populations, as well as their providers," said Eileen Cianciolo, chief product officer with SCIO Health Analytics. "The new and enhanced SCIOVantage solution suite enables decision-makers to gain a 360-degree view across populations and networks, helping them more precisely focus on optimizing results, remediating unwarranted variations and eliminating waste." Tweet This: .@SCIOanalytics New SCIOVantage Release Offers Advanced Analytics Enabling Deeper Insights: http://bit.ly/2kX2fIm | #HealthcareAnalytics About SCIO Health Analytics

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, SCIO Health Analytics is a leading health analytics solution and services company serving healthcare organizations across the continuum including provider groups, health plans, PBMs, health services and global life sciences companies. SCIO provides predictive analytic solutions and services that transform data into actionable insights, helping healthcare organizations create the understanding that drives change through care, network and reimbursement optimization as well as commercial effectiveness. SCIO's insights as a service approach supports the shift to value-based care, solving healthcare problems simply and efficiently. Visit SCIO's new website for up to date information on their product and solution offerings: www.sciohealthanalytics.com



Media Contact: SCIO Contact: Brandon Glenn Michele Norton, M.S., R.N. Amendola Communications Senior Vice President Marketing (216) 233-4357 (727) 815-7710 bglenn@acmarketingpr.com mnorton@sciohealthanalytics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sciovantage-release-offers-advanced-analytics-delivering-deeper-market-insights-300538451.html SOURCE SCIO Health Analytics

