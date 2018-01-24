|
|[October 18, 2017]
|
New Program Aims to Accelerate Alignment Efforts in Identity and Access Management for Research and Education Community
Internet2
announced today ten universities selected to participate in the
year-long Trust
and Identity in Education and Research (TIER) Campus Success Program
that will provide guidance for institutions across the U.S. looking to
implement identity and access management (IAM) solutions for their
campuses. Modeled after two previous successful middleware adoption
programs that Internet2 organized under National Science Foundation
grants, the new program will focus adoption efforts on key shared areas
of interest identified by the research and education (R&E) community.
The participating institutions are:
-
Colorado School of Mines
-
Colorado State University
-
Georgia Tech
-
Lafayette College
-
Oregon State University
-
Rice University
-
University of California, Merced
-
University of Illinois UrbanaChampaign
-
University of Maryland Baltimore County
-
University of Michigan
"The R&E community has been developing solutions to help address these
challenges for over a decade, and the TIER program extends those efforts
by creating a community-defined set of practices to ensure a common
approach to providing access to resources," said Kevin
Morooney, VP of trust and identity, Internet2.
The TIER
program is supported by 49
investing institutions and grew out of campus discussions and the
desire to align efforts to form an open-source, community-developed IAM
suite, with coordinated campus practices to improve interoperability. It
aims to simplify campus processes and advance inter-institutional
collaboration and research.
The TIER software components include containerized versions of
Shibboleth for single sign-on, Grouper for access management and group
provisioning, and COmanage/MidPoint as a provisioning hub and entity
registry. There are six community working groups chaired by campus
representatives from the investing institutions that provide guidance on
building IAM infrastructure and processes that accord with the TIER
model.
About Internet2
Internet2 is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community.
Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that
leverages the strengths of its members and helps support their
educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's
research and education network infrastructure supports millions of user
applications each day and delivers advanced, customized services that
are accessed and secured by a community-developed trust and identity
framework.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171018005704/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]