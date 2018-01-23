[October 18, 2017] New Elektrobit software enables automakers to build high-performance ECUs for connected and highly automated vehicles

ERLANGEN, Germany, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit (EB), a leading developer of cutting-edge, embedded and connected technology solutions for the automotive industry, today announced a software product line that will enable automakers to build the complex and powerful electronic control units (ECUs) required for connected, highly automated driving. Called EB corbos, the line consists of three products that represent one of the first commercially available software implementations of Adaptive AUTomotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR), a new standard. Key features of EB's software include increased focus on the highest safety levels with fail-operational systems, as well as support for interconnectivity and over-the-air-updates, all of which will be must-have-features for automotive ECUs. "We welcome Elektrobit's commitment to Adaptive AUTOSAR," said Dr. Marcel Wille, AUTOSAR project leader, Volkswagen AG. "EB's continued engagement in this area helps us quickly introduce key technologies critical for future E/E architectures, most notably, the integration of new functions, in real time." High-performance controllers, powered by a multi-core processor, will be the heart of the future automotive functional architecture, which is expected to see increased centralization and greater complexity. To enable highly automated and connected driving, automakers are consolidating up to 100 single ECUs into a centralized functional architecture with just five to 10 embedded performance controllers at its core. To make this possible, automakers are in need of new software to leverage the capabilities of powerful multi-core rocessors. EB corbos encompasses three products designed to make it easier for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to develop these advanced systems. It will also help them to save time and money by enabling them to reuse software components. The EB corbos line encompasses the following products: EB corbos AdaptiveCore, which is the basic software for running Adaptive AUTOSAR. It is ISO 26262-compliant up to ASIL-D, and is the core technology for creating safe, secure, flexible and high-performance ECUs.

EB corbos Hypervisor, which is an automotive-grade hypervisor with support for multiple operating systems and ISO 26262 certification up to ASIL-D, ensuring the highest levels of safety and security.

EB corbos Linux, an automotive-grade POSIX compliant operating system designed for high-performance controllers, based on the Linux-Kernel that can be used in safety-critical systems "At Elektrobit, we take great pride in our decades of experience providing automakers and Tier 1s with innovative software and services to overcome the most complex software challenges," said Martin Schleicher, Executive Vice President Strategy and Partnerships at EB." We are actively helping our customers plan for the future of mobility, and EB corbos gives them the basic software they need to realize their goals of highly automated, electric and connected driving."

EB is considered one of the leading suppliers of AUTOSAR-compliant ECU software, and its products are currently powering the ECUs of more than one billion vehicles on the road today. For more information please visit https://www.elektrobit.com/products/ecu/eb-corbos/ About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 25 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over 70 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for connected car infrastructure, human machine interface (HMI) technologies, navigation, driver assistance, electronic control units (ECUs), and software engineering services. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at www.elektrobit.com Further Information:

