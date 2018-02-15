[October 17, 2017] New SEMI Market Research Report: China IC Industry Outlook

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the global industry association and provider of independent electronics market research, today announced its new China IC Industry Outlook Report, a comprehensive report for the electronics manufacturing supply chain. With an increasing presence in the global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, the market opportunities in China are expanding dramatically. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/584772/semi_logo.jpg China is the largest consumer of semiconductors in the world, but it currently relies mainly on semiconductor imports to drive its growth. Policies and investment funds are now in place to further advance the progress of indigenous suppliers in China throughout the entire semiconductor supply chain. This shift in policy and related initiatives have created widespread interest in the challenges and opportunities in China. With at least 15 new fab projects underway or announced in China since 2017, spending on semiconductor fab equipment is forecast to surge to more than $12 billion, annually, by 2018. As a result, China is projected to be the top spending region in fab equipment by 2019, and is likely to approach record all-time levels for annual spending for a single region. Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/584760/CHINA_FAB_SPENDING_CHART_Infographic.jpg This report covers the full spectrum of the China IC industry within the context of the global semiconductor industry. With more than 60 charts, data tables, and industry maps from SEMI sources, the report reveals the history and the latest industry developments in China across vast geographical areas ranging from coastline cities to the less developed though emerging mid-western regions. The China IC industry ecosystem outlook covers central and local government policies, public and private funding, the industry value chain from design to manufacturing and equipment to materials suppliers. Key players in each industry sector are highlighted and discussed, along with insights into China domestic companies with respect to their international peers, and potential supply implications from local equipment and material suppliers. The report specifically details semiconductor fab investment in China, as well as the supply chain for domestic equipment and material suppliers.

To learn more and get a sample of the report, visit http://info.semi.org/china-ic-industry-outlook. About SEMI SEMI® connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. FlexTech and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

