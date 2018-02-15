[October 17, 2017] New C-me Folding Pocket Flying Social Camera Redefines In-Flight Entertainment

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying social cameras just took a quantum leap in convenience and capabilities with Hobbico's new C-me™ product – and selfies and videos as we now know them on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook will never be the same. With the market's smallest footprint, fit-in-your-pocket portability, and the ability to both take and share aerial 8MP selfies and full HD 1080P video to your favorite social media channels in a snap, you'll never want to leave home without it. No previous flight experience is necessary, thanks to an innovative single-touch control interface that can be mastered in minutes. The free C-me app provides connectivity to the most popular IOS and Android smartphones. And you get more functionality for the money than with any competitive product, thanks in part to a proprietary chip that does more for less. Get big features in a small package: Sure, there are other flying social cameras, but only C-me is smaller than a smartphone for take-it-anywhere use. That's because of an ingenious design that allows C-me's arms and propeller blades to be tucked into the camera body when they're not needed for flight. While the folding body adds strength, the same design also helps prevent catching or snagging that can prevent theunit from flying properly. Capture the moment: Whether you're at the Grand Canyon or in the backyard, you can capture all the action from new heights with C-me's 8MP digital camera and Full HD 1080p video. A self-generated private Wi-Fi network resists interference and network sharing from nearby routers ensuring safe, interference-free flight. You also get a 360° option for panoramic video – a burst mode that captures up to 15 images sequentially with a touch so you can choose the perfect action shot – and a 10-second delay timer that lets you get your smartphone out of the picture. Look everyone, no hands! Tap, share, show off: Your social media cred is about to soar.The C-me flying social camera lets you instantaneously share video and pictures on your favorite social media platform with the touch of a button. And the C-me app allows you to add captions either before or after your images are posted.

Fly high with ease: The C-me flying social camera practically flies itself. You auto takeoff and auto land, eliminating the hardest part of the flying learning curve. And you're almost on auto-pilot with Find Me (C-me locates you and keeps the camera on you unless told to do otherwise), Follow Me (the camera follows you as you move around), and Return to Me (if the battery drops below 90% or if the C-me flying camera loses its Wi-Fi signal, it automatically stops and returns to you). The C-me flying social camera is available immediately at Best Buy stores. MSRP is $219.99. More information is available at www.c-mecamera.com About Hobbico, Inc. Hobbico, Inc. is one of the largest radio-control product companies in the world – active not only in retail sales and wholesale distribution, but also in the product development, marketing and support for many popular exclusive manufacturers. The company distributes a wide variety of toy, hobby and commercial products from hundreds of manufacturers, including over 40 proprietary brands. Hobbico also exclusively represents a large number of international manufacturers in the United States. For more information, visit hobbico.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-c-me-folding-pocket-flying-social-camera-redefines-in-flight-entertainment-300537907.html SOURCE Hobbico, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]