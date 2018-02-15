[October 17, 2017] New Online Education Resource, Safe Sleep School, Launches To Empower New Parents To Help Keep Babies Safe

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Finnbin and SmartMom announce the launch of Safe Sleep School, an online resource site for expecting and new parents to provide them with tools and education to keep their babies safe. Safe Sleep School features online video "courses" for parents as well as an online quiz parents take to showcase an understanding of the information. "Safe Sleep School gives parents access to educational resources to help keep their babies safe," says Shawn Bercuson, CEO and co-founder of Finnbin. "A large part of the success of original Finnish baby box program can be attributed to improving the mother's health care and education before and during pregnancy. Our mission with Finnbin and Safe Sleep School is to provide parents with as many resources as possible to ensure a safe and healthy baby." Finbin, a leading U.S.-based baby box company, partnered with SmartMom, an online community of over 160,000 moms to launch Safe Sleep School. The launch of Safe Sleep School currently includes videos from Dr. Dania Rumbak, a fully licensed Pediatrician, board-certified in both Pediatrics and Pediatric Critical Care, and serves as an Assistant Professor at Columbia University Children's Hospital. Dr. Rumbak is also the Chief Medical Officer at Baby Doctor. "At SmartMom, we know being a mom is one of life's most challenging jobs," says Gary Scheier, CEO at SmartMom. "We believe in the power of motherhood and community and that's why we partnered with Finnbin to give more moms access to the resources they need with Safe Sleep School." Parents can visit Safe Sleep School's website to view the video curriculum and take a quiz to showcase an understanding of the information presented. In 2018 Finnbin plans to work with hospitals, healthcare groups and even state programs to provide Finnbin baby boxes to expecting and new parents who successfully pass the Safe Sleep School quiz.

Media inquiries:

Catherine Merritt

co-founder, Finnbin

catherine@finnbin.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-education-resource-safe-sleep-school-launches-to-empower-new-parents-to-help-keep-babies-safe-300537348.html SOURCE Finnbin

