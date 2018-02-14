[October 17, 2017] New topics, innovation prizes as SPIE Photonics Europe returns to Strasbourg

CARDIFF, England, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Presentation proposals in digital optics, quantum technologies, optical imaging and sensing, laser-based manufacturing, attosecond science, and other photonics technologies are being accepted through 23 October for SPIE Photonics Europe 2018. Sponsored by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, the biennial congress will be held 22–26 April in the Strasbourg Convention and Exhibition Centre. Several new conferences have been added to the technical programme, and a new AR/VR Design Challenge offering cash prizes for students is being organized. Returning conferences will cover biophotonics, nanosciences, silicon photonics, and other topics. Complete information is at www.spie.org/PE. Other highlights include the Photonics Innovation Village, high-level plenary speakers, a two-day exhibition connecting research andindustry, and a three-segment industry programme focusing on laser processing, imaging, and funding opportunities. SPIE Photonics Europe will again provide a forum for updates on the EU's Horizon 2020 programme. New conferences will cover:

Condensed-Phase Physics

Digital Optics for Immersive Displays (DOIDs)

Fibre Lasers and Glass Photonics

Organic Electronics and Photonics

3D Printed Optics and Additive Photonic Manufacturing

Unconventional Optical Imaging In the AR/VR Optical Design Challenge, organized within the DOIDs conference, students will gain recognition and exposure before top industry leaders, by sharing their design creativity and making a 3–5 minute pitch. Winners in four categories will receive a share of €50,000 in cash and other prizes and support. Applications are due 1 December. Details are at: www.spie.org/EPE/conferencedetails/digital-optics-for-immersive-displays-doid18. A returning competition, the Photonics Innovation Village will provide researchers with an opportunity to share their latest findings. The winner will receive €1500, and the first and second runners-up will each receive €500. Applications are due 23 October. Information is at www.spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/photonics-europe/photonics-innovation-village. Plenary speakers are: Alain Aspect , Institut d'Optique Graduate School

, Institut d'Optique Graduate School Jeremy Baumberg , University of Cambridge

, Rainer Blatt , Leopold-Franzens-Universität

, Leopold-Franzens-Universität Anne L'Huillier , Lund University

, University Frank Koppens , ICFO — Institut de Ciències Fotòniques

, ICFO — Institut de Ciències Fotòniques Jens Limpert , Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena About SPIE SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves nearly 264,000 constituents from approximately 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2016, SPIE provided more than $4 million in support of education and outreach programmes. www.spie.org Amy Nelson

Public Relations Manager

amy@spie.org

+1 360 685 5478 Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/584269/SPIE_logo.jpg

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]