[October 17, 2017] New Era Launches Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce Site Built by EPAM and Powered with SAP Hybris

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, and New Era, a global headwear brand rooted in sports, today announced the launch of New Era’s first direct-to-consumer website, neweracap.com.

New Era’s B2B business remains strong, and the company is now putting an emphasis on selling its products directly to customers and expanding its offering into the lifestyle market. The new site offers products for seasoned athletes and sports fans, as well as street and lifestyle consumers. "In an age where businesses cannot tolerate lengthy, scope changing technology projects, EPAM quickly established themselves as the standout partner for us to tackle this ambitious initiative,” said Lorenz Gan, Global Vice President, Information Technology, New Era. “Whilst this project represents a great milestone for our brand, we are just getting started and are already focused on expanding the platforms’ reach. We look to EPAM to continue this strong partnership with us every step of the way.” The fully responsive website provides a seamless experience for customers who are interested in ‘Sport’ and ‘Style.’ By utilizing dynamic product categorization, users can easily explore products they might not view otherwise, so ‘Sport’-focused users can break into the ‘Style’-oriented product lines and vice versa. Each product detail page provides all of the information a customer needs in order to make a quick, informed decision in one place. “Working with New Era has been a collaborative and passionate effort from the beginning. We were able to exceed our stretch goals by seamlessly blending best-of-breed strategy, design and technology with agile delivery for true transformation,” said Leo Mullen, Vice President, Digital Engagement, EPAM. “We are proud to partner with New Era in relaunching this iconic American brand, leveraging SAP Hybris solutions to deliver powerful and engaging digital experiences for all customers.” To reduce development time and offer customizable features out of the box, the site was built on SAP Hybris Commerce Cloud and leveraged EPAM’s prebuilt SPARK for Hybris accelerator. EPAM and SAP Hybris* have been working together since 2010 to implement eCommerce software for customers around the world. The site has been rolled out in North America and Australia with plans for Europe and APAC releases in 2018. Click here to red the Case Study and for more information about the digital platform engineering and software development services that EPAM provides, visit www.epam.com. To learn more about New Era, visit www.neweracap.com. For information about SAP Hybris, visit www.hybris.com. About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its ‘Engineering DNA’ and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM’s global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies, as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE’S 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn. About New Era Cap Company

Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries. For more information on New Era’s global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

*SAP Hybris is a brand name launched in January 2016 to represent the SAP solutions for customer engagement and commerce as well as the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company hybris AG, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law. CONTACT:

