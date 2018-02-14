|
|[October 16, 2017]
|
New SCOR 12.0 Model Launched at APICS 2017, Advancing the Global Standard for Supply Chain Excellence
Today from APICS
2017, the premier event for supply chain, logistics and operations
management professionals, the supply chain association, APICS,
announced the launch of its Supply
Chain Operations Reference (SCOR) 12.0 model. SCOR has been the
cross-industry, global standard for supply chain excellence for the last
twenty years, and with this update will continue to support ways to
measure, improve, and communicate supply chain business performance.
Developed by a committee of international supply chain experts, the
newest version of SCOR incorporates omni-channel, metadata, blockchain,
and other emerging drivers that supply chain professionals use today.
"Maintaining a competitive advantage by prioritizing supply chain as a
core competency is essential in today's business environment," said
APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "With the updated SCOR model,
supply chain leaders can connect the latest industry advancements and
insights with proven best practices to deliver operational excellence
and increased shareholder value."
SCOR is the world's leading supply chain framework, linking business
processes, performance metrics, practices, and people skills into a
unified structure. With the new framework, SCOR users will have access
to updated features that better enable designing talent development
solutions; digital terminology and current best pracices; new cost and
agility metric hierarchies for more accurate benchmarking; process
workflows generated by the SCOR BPM Accelerator ensuring accurate data
mapping; and more.
To support the launch of SCOR 12.0, APICS is making SCOR available to
all individual and corporate members and offering one-day SCOR seminars,
SCOR professional credential training and supply chain benchmarking
based on the new version. The APICS
for Business platform and SCOR
Business Process Management Accelerator powered by ARIS are aligned
with SCOR 12.0 and available for corporations seeking to benchmark,
design, manage and measure supply chain performance.
Users can also access a streamlined version of the latest SCOR framework
instantly on their mobile devices with the APICS
SCOR app. Features include level one and two definitions, search by
term, and entry to SCOR's four main areas - process, performance,
practices, and people. The SCOR mobile app is available to download on
iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices on iTunes
and in the Google
Play store.
Organization leaders who want to experience the power of SCOR 12.0
first-hand can request a two-week SCOR
Test Drive. More information about the updated framework can be
found on the SCOR
12.0 website.
About APICS
APICS is the association for supply chain management and the leading
provider of research, education and certification programs that elevate
supply chain excellence, innovation and resilience. The APICS Certified
in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM); APICS Certified Supply
Chain Professional (CSCP); APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation
and Distribution (CLTD); and APICS Supply Chain Operations
Reference-Professional (SCOR-P) designations set the industry standard.
With more than 45,000 members and approximately 300 channel partners,
APICS is transforming the way people do business, drive growth and reach
global customers. For more information, visit apics.org.
