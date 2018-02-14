[October 16, 2017] New SCOR 12.0 Model Launched at APICS 2017, Advancing the Global Standard for Supply Chain Excellence

Today from APICS 2017, the premier event for supply chain, logistics and operations management professionals, the supply chain association, APICS, announced the launch of its Supply Chain Operations Reference (SCOR) 12.0 model. SCOR has been the cross-industry, global standard for supply chain excellence for the last twenty years, and with this update will continue to support ways to measure, improve, and communicate supply chain business performance. Developed by a committee of international supply chain experts, the newest version of SCOR incorporates omni-channel, metadata, blockchain, and other emerging drivers that supply chain professionals use today. "Maintaining a competitive advantage by prioritizing supply chain as a core competency is essential in today's business environment," said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "With the updated SCOR model, supply chain leaders can connect the latest industry advancements and insights with proven best practices to deliver operational excellence and increased shareholder value." SCOR is the world's leading supply chain framework, linking business processes, performance metrics, practices, and people skills into a unified structure. With the new framework, SCOR users will have access to updated features that better enable designing talent development solutions; digital terminology and current best pracices; new cost and agility metric hierarchies for more accurate benchmarking; process workflows generated by the SCOR BPM Accelerator ensuring accurate data mapping; and more. To support the launch of SCOR 12.0, APICS is making SCOR available to all individual and corporate members and offering one-day SCOR seminars, SCOR professional credential training and supply chain benchmarking based on the new version. The APICS for Business platform and SCOR Business Process Management Accelerator powered by ARIS are aligned with SCOR 12.0 and available for corporations seeking to benchmark, design, manage and measure supply chain performance. Users can also access a streamlined version of the latest SCOR framework instantly on their mobile devices with the APICS SCOR app. Features include level one and two definitions, search by term, and entry to SCOR's four main areas - process, performance, practices, and people. The SCOR mobile app is available to download on iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices on iTunes and in the Google Play store.

Organization leaders who want to experience the power of SCOR 12.0 first-hand can request a two-week SCOR Test Drive. More information about the updated framework can be found on the SCOR 12.0 website. About APICS APICS is the association for supply chain management and the leading provider of research, education and certification programs that elevate supply chain excellence, innovation and resilience. The APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM); APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP); APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD); and APICS Supply Chain Operations Reference-Professional (SCOR-P) designations set the industry standard. With more than 45,000 members and approximately 300 channel partners, APICS is transforming the way people do business, drive growth and reach global customers. For more information, visit apics.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171016005111/en/

