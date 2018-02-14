[October 16, 2017] New HUAWEI Mate 10 Takes the Smartphone Experience to the Next Level With Integrated Artificial Intelligence

MUNICH, October 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the era of the intelligent machine with ultimate speed, power, and performance Today Huawei reveals the highly anticipated HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro featuring the world's first artificially intelligent chipset with dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU). With AI-based enhancements and machine learning integrated throughout, the device delivers the ultimate smartphone performance. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series goes beyond smart, using the transformative power of AI to herald the dawn of an exciting new era for mobile phones. Built with the world's first AI processor for smartphones, the HUAWEI Mate 10 is an intelligent machine. It learns to understand the user's habits, helping them perform at their ultimate. Gone are the frustrating days of having to wait for an internet connection for assistance - the user now has access to real-time responses, anytime and anywhere. Huawei's first mobile AI computing platform enables it to predict its most efficient mode, optimising performance to keep the phone in prime condition and deliver all-round greater efficiency, with more power, at higher speeds. "We are excited to offer our customers the very first ever smartphone built on the promise of AI, heralding a new era of the intelligent machine," said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "Our phones have become such a fundamental part of our day to day lives so we wanted our new device to help make people's lives easier by intuitively enabling them to perform at their ultimate. With its speed, reliability and power, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series offers just that, as well as a sleek design finish to cement its desirability." The partnership between Huawei and renowned professional camera maker and optics expert Leica Camera grows even stronger with the HUAWEI Mate 10. Consisting of 20-megapixel mono and 12-megapixel RGB dual sensors, the New Leica Dual Camera results in more detailed and better quality images than ever before. Zero shutter lag, thanks to Huaei's brand new Dual ISP on the Kirin 970 Chipset, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which keeps images and videos sharp and focused, and dual lenses with the world's largest aperture of f/1.6 put the capability for professional photographs into the hands of the everyday user. AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition means the HUAWEI Mate 10 is ready to capture the perfect photograph. Recognising the character of different scenes and objects, the device automatically alters the settings needed in several common scenarios such as at the beach on holiday, watching a beautiful sunrise or sunset, or before you feast on your favourite food. The user can pay homage to their Instagram idols with the AI-powered Bokeh effect, artistically focusing the subject and blurring the fore- and background. No longer are the perfect conditions of a bright sunny day needed to capture picture-perfect shots, dual lenses with the world's largest aperture of f/1.6 guarantees professional looking images as day turns to night. The striking borderless design of the HUAWEI FullView Display featured on both the HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will provoke admiring looks from nearby and far. Reducing the device's bezels to a remarkable minimum, HUAWEI FullView Display is pushing screen design to the limit. With the HUAWEI Mate 10 featuring a 5.9" 16:9 2K LCD display and the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro a 6" 18:9 FHD+ OLED display, it offers a seamless experience for those travelling on business. HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro's processor is as powerful as a computer and the screen acts as an effective projector, ideal for presentations on the move. Link it to a larger screen and either mirror or extend the smartphone display - it's the perfect tool for work and entertainment on the go. And with HDR10 support, videos will be presented in vivid colour and crystal-clear definition - a vivid viewing experience exactly how the director intended.

Not only are the HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro a sight to behold, the 3D Glass Body - made of glass front and back, and beautifully curved on all four sides - makes the devices feel ultra-premium in the hand. What's more, the devices are available in four beautiful colours. The Mate 10 Pro comes in Titanium Gray, Midnight Blue, Mocha Brown and Pink Gold and the Mate 10 is available in Black, Mocha Brown, Champagne Gold and Pink Gold. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series is the perfect travel companion: the world's first Dual-SIM, Dual-4G , Dual-HD-Call support allows the user to simply insert their chosen SIM cards and choose which one to use, whilst the AI Accelerated Translator helps break language barriers, instantly translating text, voice, conversations and images into 50+ languages across devices. Behaviour-driven deep learning ensures the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series offers the world's fastest smartphone experience throughout the day and the device's lifetime, and the combination of the 4000mAh battery and smart power-saving technology means your phone has your back when you need it to. Should the handset need a little more juice, there is no need to be chained to an outlet for hours on end - HUAWEI SuperCharge gets you up and running in no time at all. A single, safe, 20 minute charge can supply a whole day's power. For those looking for a phone that performs as well as it looks and feels, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series is the ultimate all-rounder. Whether it's being used on the go, taking holiday snaps or for business, the AI-powered device is more than just a smartphone. Delivering ultimate performance with its speed and efficiency, the new Mate 10 Series marks the start of the era of the intelligent machine. For more information and images visit http://releasd.com/8d1d/ or http://consumer.huawei.com/en/phones/mate10-pro/?utm_medium=sm&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=mate10_global_launch

