[October 16, 2017] New NSTA Book Puts a Human Face on Science and Engineering

Teachers in the upper-elementary grades can use Eureka! Grade 3-5 Science Activities and Stories to help their students see scientists and engineers not as stereotypes wearing goggles and lab coats, but as real women and men. The title evokes Archimedes's famous cry because the new NSTA Press book helps children discover who scientists are and what they do. It may even inspire them to explore STEM-related careers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171016005117/en/ Eureka! Grade 3-5 Science Activities and Stories book cover (Graphic: Business Wire) At the book's core are 27 lessons linked to children's trade books that introduce students to real scientists and engineers. Some of these scientists and engineers are well known, such as astronomer Galileo Galilei and primatologist Jane Goodall; others are not, such as astronomer Annie Jump Cannon and engineer William Kamkwamba. Chapters focus on scientific processes, such as how to ask questions and define problems, lan and conduct investigations, or analyze and interpret data. Each process comes to life through three different literature-based lessons. The lessons highlight scientists' work while introducing skill-building inquiry investigations. In addition to supporting the Next Generation Science Standards, the chapters include scientists' character traits, teaching strategies, and a learning-cycle format. Browse free sample pages of Eureka! at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase Eureka! Grade 3-5 Science Activities and Stories and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 374-page book is priced at $39.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $31.96. (Stock #: PB423X1; ISBN # 978-1-68140-257-4) About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171016005117/en/

