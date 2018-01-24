|
|[October 16, 2017]
|
New NSTA Book Puts a Human Face on Science and Engineering
Teachers in the upper-elementary grades can use Eureka!
Grade 3-5 Science Activities and Stories to help their
students see scientists and engineers not as stereotypes wearing goggles
and lab coats, but as real women and men. The title evokes Archimedes's
famous cry because the new NSTA Press book helps children discover who
scientists are and what they do. It may even inspire them to explore
STEM-related careers.
At the book's core are 27 lessons linked to children's trade books that
introduce students to real scientists and engineers. Some of these
scientists and engineers are well known, such as astronomer Galileo
Galilei and primatologist Jane Goodall; others are not, such as
astronomer Annie Jump Cannon and engineer William Kamkwamba. Chapters
focus on scientific processes, such as how to ask questions and define
problems, lan and conduct investigations, or analyze and interpret data.
Each process comes to life through three different literature-based
lessons. The lessons highlight scientists' work while introducing
skill-building inquiry investigations. In addition to supporting the Next
Generation Science Standards, the chapters include scientists'
character traits, teaching strategies, and a learning-cycle format.
Browse free
sample pages of Eureka! at the NSTA Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase Eureka!
Grade 3-5 Science Activities and Stories and other books from
NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call
800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 374-page book is
priced at $39.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $31.96. (Stock
#: PB423X1; ISBN # 978-1-68140-257-4)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books
each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at
teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate
scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
