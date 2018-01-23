[October 13, 2017] New Clinical Data Using the NvisionVLE® Imaging System to Be Presented at the World Congress of Gastroenterology @ ACG 2017 and UEGW 2017

NinePoint Medical, Inc., a transformative medical device company pioneering the use of an advanced imaging platform for gastrointestinal applications, today announced that new clinical data relating to its proprietary NvisionVLE® Imaging System with Real-time Targeting™ will be presented at two upcoming major conferences. Seven clinical abstracts will be featured at the World Congress of Gastroenterology @ the ACG 2017 conference taking place October 13-18 in Orlando, FL, and one poster session will be presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) conference, which will be held from October 28 - November 1 in Barcelona, Spain. "We are delighted to see so much scientific data using the NvisionVLE Imaging System being presented at these two outstanding conferences," commented Christopher R. von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of NinePoint Medical. "The increasing body of clinical data combined with the positive procedure economics have propelled us to over 10,000 VLE procedures being performed during our short time on the market. We sincerely appreciate, and congratulate the physicians that have contributed to the clinical data being presented at ACG and UEGW 2017." The schedule for clinical presentations related to the NvisionVLE Imaging System at the World Congress of Gastroenterology @ ACG 2017 is as follows: Date/Time: Sunday, Oct 15, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm (EST)

Title: The Essential is Not Always Visible to the Eyes: Volumetric Laser Endoscopy (VLE) Revealing Adenocarcinoma Beneath Squamous Mucosa on a Background of Barrett's Esophagus

Location: P271, Exhibit Hall Date/Time: Sunday, Oct 15, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm (EST)

Title: Impact of Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy on Choice of Ablative Modalities During Ongoing Therapy of Dysplastic and High-Risk Non-dysplastic Barrett's

Location: P235, Exhibit Hall Date/Time: Monday, Oct 16, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm (EST)

Title: Use of Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy to Characterize a Duodenal Neuroendocrine Tumor (2017 Presidential Poster Award)

Location: P617, Exhibit Hall Date/Time: Monday, Oct 16, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm (EST)

Title: Barrett's Esophagus Lesion Identification With Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy: Interobserver Agreement Between Expert and Novice Users

Location: P1088, Exhibit Hall Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct 17, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm (EST)

Title: Suspicious-appearing Epithelial Glands on Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy Predict the Presence of Dysplasia During Surveillance of Barrett's Esophagus

Location: P1958, Exhibit Hall

Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct 17, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm (EST)

Title: Staging of Superficial Esophageal Adenocarcinoma With Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy

Location: P1954, Exhibit Hall Date/Time: Wednesday, October 18, 9:10 am - 9:20 am (EST)

Title: Incremental Yield of Dysplasia Detection in Barrett's Esophagus Using Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy With and Without Laser Marking Compared to a Standardized Random Biopsy Protocol

Location: 67, Valencia Ballroom D, Simultaneous Plenary Session 4B: Esophagus / Colon The schedule for the poster session related to the NvisionVLE Imaging System at UEGW 2017 is: Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov 1, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm (CEST)

Title: Methods of Measuring Barrett's Mucosal Thickness with Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy (VLE), as a Biomarker to Guide to Treatment Choice

Location: P1862, Oesophageal, Gastric and Duodenal Disorders III About the NvisionVLE® Imaging System The NvisionVLE Imaging System provides a unique and clinically valuable new perspective of esophageal disease: The ability to image within the wall of the esophagus. By providing a high-resolution, real-time scan of the esophagus using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - a technology similar to ultrasound but using infrared light rather than sound waves - the system enables physicians to view structures not evident with conventional imaging, and potentially identify disease that would have otherwise been missed. With the recent addition of a Real-time Targeting™ feature, physicians can not only locate, but now mark areas of interest. This marking feature, in combination with an improved workflow, enables more accurate targeting, potentially leading to improved diagnosis and more effective therapeutic decisions for patients. The NvisionVLE® Imaging System has been cleared by the FDA and is commercially available in the U.S. It is indicated for use as an imaging tool in the evaluation of human tissue microstructure, including esophageal tissue microstructure, but providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization and may be used to mark areas of tissue. The safety and efficacy of this device for diagnostic analysis (i.e. differentiating normal versus specific abnormalities) in any tissue microstructure or specific disease has not been evaluated. About NinePoint Medical, Inc. NinePoint Medical is a privately-held medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging platform for clinical use in gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, gynecology, and ENT, for the evaluation of human tissue microstructure. Using proprietary imaging and software technology, the Company is committed to enabling quicker diagnosis of disease and more effective treatments, while reducing the overall cost of healthcare. NinePoint Medical is located in suburban Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.ninepointmedical.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171013005512/en/

