|
|[October 13, 2017]
|
New Clinical Data Using the NvisionVLE® Imaging System to Be Presented at the World Congress of Gastroenterology @ ACG 2017 and UEGW 2017
NinePoint Medical, Inc., a transformative medical device company
pioneering the use of an advanced imaging platform for gastrointestinal
applications, today announced that new clinical data relating to its
proprietary NvisionVLE® Imaging System with Real-time
Targeting™ will be presented at two upcoming major conferences. Seven
clinical abstracts will be featured at the World Congress of
Gastroenterology @ the ACG 2017 conference taking place October 13-18 in
Orlando, FL, and one poster session will be presented at the United
European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) conference, which will be held
from October 28 - November 1 in Barcelona, Spain.
"We are delighted to see so much scientific data using the NvisionVLE
Imaging System being presented at these two outstanding conferences,"
commented Christopher R. von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of NinePoint
Medical. "The increasing body of clinical data combined with the
positive procedure economics have propelled us to over 10,000 VLE
procedures being performed during our short time on the market. We
sincerely appreciate, and congratulate the physicians that have
contributed to the clinical data being presented at ACG and UEGW 2017."
The schedule for clinical presentations related to the NvisionVLE
Imaging System at the World Congress of Gastroenterology @ ACG 2017 is
as follows:
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct 15, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm (EST)
Title: The
Essential is Not Always Visible to the Eyes: Volumetric Laser Endoscopy
(VLE) Revealing Adenocarcinoma Beneath Squamous Mucosa on a Background
of Barrett's Esophagus
Location: P271, Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct 15, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm (EST)
Title: Impact
of Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy on Choice of Ablative Modalities
During Ongoing Therapy of Dysplastic and High-Risk Non-dysplastic
Barrett's
Location: P235, Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: Monday, Oct 16, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm (EST)
Title:
Use of Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy to Characterize a Duodenal
Neuroendocrine Tumor (2017 Presidential Poster Award)
Location:
P617, Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: Monday, Oct 16, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm (EST)
Title:
Barrett's Esophagus Lesion Identification With Volumetric Laser
Endomicroscopy: Interobserver Agreement Between Expert and Novice Users
Location:
P1088, Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct 17, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm (EST)
Title:
Suspicious-appearing Epithelial Glands on Volumetric Laser
Endomicroscopy Predict the Presence of Dysplasia During Surveillance of
Barrett's Esophagus
Location: P1958, Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct 17, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm (EST)
Title:
Staging of Superficial Esophageal Adenocarcinoma With Volumetric
Laser Endomicroscopy
Location: P1954, Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 18, 9:10 am - 9:20 am (EST)
Title:
Incremental Yield of Dysplasia Detection in Barrett's Esophagus
Using Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy With and Without Laser Marking
Compared to a Standardized Random Biopsy Protocol
Location: 67,
Valencia Ballroom D, Simultaneous Plenary Session 4B: Esophagus / Colon
The schedule for the poster session related to the NvisionVLE Imaging
System at UEGW 2017 is:
Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov 1, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm (CEST)
Title:
Methods of Measuring Barrett's Mucosal Thickness with Volumetric
Laser Endomicroscopy (VLE), as a Biomarker to Guide to Treatment Choice
Location:
P1862, Oesophageal, Gastric and Duodenal Disorders III
About the NvisionVLE® Imaging System
The NvisionVLE Imaging System provides a unique and clinically valuable
new perspective of esophageal disease: The ability to image within the
wall of the esophagus. By providing a high-resolution, real-time scan of
the esophagus using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - a technology
similar to ultrasound but using infrared light rather than sound waves -
the system enables physicians to view structures not evident with
conventional imaging, and potentially identify disease that would have
otherwise been missed. With the recent addition of a Real-time
Targeting™ feature, physicians can not only locate, but now mark areas
of interest. This marking feature, in combination with an improved
workflow, enables more accurate targeting, potentially leading to
improved diagnosis and more effective therapeutic decisions for patients.
The NvisionVLE® Imaging System has been cleared by the FDA and is
commercially available in the U.S. It is indicated for use as an imaging
tool in the evaluation of human tissue microstructure, including
esophageal tissue microstructure, but providing two-dimensional,
cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization and may be used to mark
areas of tissue. The safety and efficacy of this device for diagnostic
analysis (i.e. differentiating normal versus specific abnormalities) in
any tissue microstructure or specific disease has not been evaluated.
About NinePoint Medical, Inc.
NinePoint Medical is a privately-held medical device company that
designs, manufactures, and sells an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
imaging platform for clinical use in gastroenterology, pulmonology,
urology, gynecology, and ENT, for the evaluation of human tissue
microstructure. Using proprietary imaging and software technology, the
Company is committed to enabling quicker diagnosis of disease and more
effective treatments, while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.
NinePoint Medical is located in suburban Boston, Massachusetts. For more
information, please visit www.ninepointmedical.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171013005512/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]