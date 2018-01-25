[October 13, 2017] New Huawei and University of British Columbia Partnership Agreement to Advance Next Gen Communications

Huawei's 3-year $3m commitment will support continued research into advanced communications and 5G projects at the Faculties of Applied Science and Science VANCOUVER, Oct. 13, 2017 /CNW/ - Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce a three-year strategic partnership agreement with the University of British Columbia (UBC) to support continued research in advanced communications with the Faculties of Applied Science and Science. The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the university by UBC President Santa Ono and Huawei Canada Research President Christian Chua. "We are proud to be continuing our research with UBC through the signing of this partnership agreement" says Christian Chua, President Canada Research Centre. "UBC is a critical part of Vancouver and BC's ICT Ecosystem, and we welcome the opportunity to support the growth of this global technology hub while helping to produce skilled students who will ultimately play a key role in Canada's leading-edge communications competitiveness." The new research collaboration agreement between UBC and Huawei will stablish a framework for partnerships in a wide range of R&D initiatives including next generation communications, while accelerating the ability for Huawei and UBC to develop new research partnerships in areas such as data analytics. Huawei is committing to invest between $2.5m and $3m over the next three years to support both new projects and a number of ongoing research initiatives in 5G-related project areas. "This partnership formalizes and builds on the strong relationship between UBC and Hauwei," said Professor Ono. "With this agreement, UBC researchers can work on new projects with an innovative company to advance communications technology." Huawei has been working with the Faculties of Applied Science and Science at the University of British Columbia since 2011, with 10 research projects already underway. To date, Huawei's existing contractual commitments with UBC total $1m.

Over the past year, Huawei has made a number of number of research commitments with universities across Canada, including the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo, and École Polytechnique. In total, Huawei will invest over $10 million in research projects with Canadian universities in 2017. About Huawei and Huawei Canada Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Huawei's 178,000 employees worldwide are committed to developing innovative products that support operator, enterprise and consumer customers around the world. Founded in 1987, HUAWEI is a private company fully owned by its employees, and has been named by Interbrand as one of the world's top 100 brands – the first Chinese company to receive this recognition. Huawei Canada has been in operation since 2008, and now employs over 725 people. HUAWEI's innovative wireless products and services support many of Canada's leading telecommunications companies, and the Huawei Canada Research Centre is a national leader in advanced communications research, including 5G. Huawei is proud to be a key part of Canada's ICT Ecosystem, and is recognized as one of the Top 30 investors in research & development. About The University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia is a global centre for research and teaching, consistently ranked among the top 20 public universities in the world. Since 1915, UBC's entrepreneurial spirit has embraced innovation and challenged the status quo. UBC encourages its students, staff and faculty to challenge convention, lead discovery and explore new ways of learning. At UBC, bold thinking is given a place to develop into ideas that can change the world. SOURCE Huawei Canada

