New Leadership for Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center

The Board of Directors of the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) today announced the appointments of Lester W. Schiefelbein as CEO and Charles T. (Chris) Compton as President. Both Schiefelbein and Compton will also be Co-Chairs of the Executive Committee. Schiefelbein was previously Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Lockheed Martin (News - Alert) Space Systems, and Compton was a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC. Gary L. Benton, founder of SVAMC, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We could not be more fortunate to hav Les and Chris as our new executive leadership at SVAMC," said Benton. "Their skill sets and experience at top tier corporate and law firm settings, respectively, provide solid reach from Silicon Valley to the far points of the globe. There is no question they'll do an amazing job strengthening the ties between the technology and legal dispute resolution sectors."

Additional leadership appointments include Raymond G. Bender (Washington, D.C.) and Michael H. Diamant (Cleveland) as Executive Committee Members and William A. Tanenbaum (New York) and Peter T. Vogel (Texas) as Board Members.

About Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center:

SVAMC is a non-profit serving the global technology sector through educational programming and related activities. SVAMC works with leading technology companies, law firms, ADR institutions, and universities in Silicon Valley and around the globe to promote effective and efficient resolution of technology related business disputes. Visit www.svamc.org for additional information.

