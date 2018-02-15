[October 12, 2017] New Website Helps Inform Men About ED Treatments

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Established men's health group is proud to announce its new company website, which offers a depth of knowledge on sexual performance solution for men with erectile dysfunction and associated problems. Founded in 1998, Boston Medical Group has a national presence with locations across the United States, and now visitors can go to the website to find the latest information on ED, PE and Low-T treatments. The new website now allows men to discreetly chat online with trained clinical specialists to get more information anonymously, as these issues can sometimes be embarrassing or difficult to discuss. There are informative articles and details on wellness/preventive measures for new patients. The website also makes it very easy to book new appointments at one of 11 locations BMG Director of Business Development Chris Morrow says, "We felt it was the right time to enhance the online experience for men, or their partners, to learn about the various new treatment options available; we also have plans in the near future to offer short telemedicine consultations with one of our board certified urologists." He continues with, "After the consult, most of our FDA approved medications will eventually be available for online purchase to patients, and at a fraction of the cost of other popular pills out there today." To learn more visit: http://www.bostonmedicalgroup.com.

About Boston Medical Group (BMG): Boston Medical Group is a global alliance of medical centers sharing research information and treatment methods for male sexual dysfunction. Boston Medical Group offices can be found around the world, with locations across the United States, as well as offices in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. Contact:

Cliff Goldman, Director of Marketing

cliffg@bsahq.com

(949) 200-6618 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-website-helps-inform-men-about-ed-treatments-300536167.html SOURCE Boston Medical Group

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]