[October 12, 2017] New Workflow Solutions and Thought Leadership Highlight Wolters Kluwer Presence at Association of Corporate Counsel Annual Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will have a significant presence at the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. next week. Two of the company's leading experts will present on trending industry topics, and Wolters Kluwer's duo of workflow solutions for corporate counsel – effacts® and General Counsel Navigator™ – will be featured in their most recently updated and improved versions at the conference. Tina Ayotte Welu, Corporate Counsel Practice Lead at Wolters Kluwer, and Michele Alwin, Manager for effacts Sales & Operations, will participate in a roundtable discussion on October 17, entitled "Using Legal Technology Tools to Increase Productivity." Both experts will provide practical guidance for corporate counsel on topics including legal technology tools for managing workload, and best practices for approaching challenges in selecting and implementing workflow solutions. "Everyone wants to increase efficiency and cut costs, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution for every legal department to do so," said Ms. Ayotte Welu. "It is crucial that corporate counsel identify specific goals before implementing a legal technology solution, and create a step-by-step plan for execution in order to avoid paralysis and ensure success." The ACC Annual Meeting will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. To learn more about the ACC Annual Meeting, visit http://www.acc.com/education/am17/index.cfm/p> Wolters Kluwer is a leader in developing highly innovative and eminently practical tools for corporate counsel. Two of these tools - effacts and General Counsel Navigator - will be on display at the ACC Annual Meeting. effacts is a simple, affordable and secure solution to extract value from legal information, manage risk and collaborate seamlessly with other departments. Designed specifically for the small to mid-sized corporate legal department, effacts provides smart tools, a secure online repository and customizations to meet each organization's needs. To see a demo of effacts, visit Booth #357. To learn more about effacts, visit WoltersKluwerLR.com/effacts

Wolters Kluwer will also feature its newly redesigned General Counsel Navigator, the company's leading workflow tools for corporate counsel professionals. Designed by in-house counsel, the platform features a new, intuitive user interface and search capabilities, providing users with a single resource to access Wolters Kluwer's expert content and actionable information more quickly than ever before. To speak with Wolters Kluwer experts and see a demo for General Counsel Navigator, visit Booth #355. To learn more about the tool, visit: www.WoltersKluwerLR.com/GCN About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide. For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workflow-solutions-and-thought-leadership-highlight-wolters-kluwer-presence-at-association-of-corporate-counsel-annual-conference-300535900.html SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

