New Zealand Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

The "New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in New Zealand's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence (News - Alert) nd Digital Media;

Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE (News - Alert) ).



Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Regulatory Environment

3. Fixed Network Operators

4. Telecommunications Infrastructure

5. Fixed Broadband Market

6. Digital Media

7. Digital Economy

8. Mobile Communications

Companies Mentioned

2Degrees

Airnet

Black+White

CallPlus

Chorus

CityLink

Clear Mobitel

Compass (News - Alert)

Fyx

Gemalto

Maxnet

NOW

Orcon

Skinny

Snap

Spark New Zealand

TelstraClear

Vector

Vocus

Vodafone (News - Alert) New Zealand

WorldxChange Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/96ldfs/new_zealand

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005959/en/