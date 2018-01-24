ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Zealand Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets
[October 12, 2017]

The "New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in New Zealand's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

  • Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
  • Facts, figures and statistics;
  • Industry and regulatory issues;
  • Infrastructure developments;
  • Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
  • Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
  • Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
  • Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
  • Convergence (News - Alert) nd Digital Media;
  • Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
  • Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
  • Market liberalisation and industry issues;
  • Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
  • Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE (News - Alert)).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics


2. Regulatory Environment

3. Fixed Network Operators

4. Telecommunications Infrastructure

5. Fixed Broadband Market

6. Digital Media

7. Digital Economy

8. Mobile Communications

Companies Mentioned

  • 2Degrees
  • Airnet
  • Black+White
  • CallPlus
  • Chorus
  • CityLink
  • Clear Mobitel
  • Compass (News - Alert)
  • Fyx
  • Gemalto
  • Maxnet
  • NOW
  • Orcon
  • Skinny
  • Snap
  • Spark New Zealand
  • TelstraClear
  • Vector
  • Vocus
  • Vodafone (News - Alert) New Zealand
  • WorldxChange Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/96ldfs/new_zealand


