|[October 12, 2017]
New Zealand Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets
New
Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media - Statistics and
Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets'
offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments
in New Zealand's telecommunications market. The report analyses the
mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
-
Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
-
Facts, figures and statistics;
-
Industry and regulatory issues;
-
Infrastructure developments;
-
Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
-
Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
-
Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
-
Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
-
Convergence (News - Alert) nd Digital Media;
-
Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
-
Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
-
Market liberalisation and industry issues;
-
Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
-
Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE (News - Alert)).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Regulatory Environment
3. Fixed Network Operators
4. Telecommunications Infrastructure
5. Fixed Broadband Market
6. Digital Media
7. Digital Economy
8. Mobile Communications
Companies Mentioned
-
2Degrees
-
Airnet
-
Black+White
-
CallPlus
-
Chorus
-
CityLink
-
Clear Mobitel
-
Compass (News - Alert)
-
Fyx
-
Gemalto
-
Maxnet
-
NOW
-
Orcon
-
Skinny
-
Snap
-
Spark New Zealand
-
TelstraClear
-
Vector
-
Vocus
-
Vodafone (News - Alert) New Zealand
-
WorldxChange Communications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/96ldfs/new_zealand
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005959/en/
