New Report Shows 80% of IT Workers Aren't Confident They Can Protect Enterprise Mobile Traffic
iboss,
provider of the first and only distributed gateway platform, announced
today the findings of its Security
in a Remote Access World report. The survey of large U.S.
enterprises found that CEO, CIO, CISO, and CTO respondents were vastly
more confident in their organizations' ability to secure mobile traffic
than subordinate IT executives. The disparity shows that many technology
leaders in large enterprises are making strategic decisions based on an
incomplete view of the threats targeting their networks.
While organizations are becoming increasingly distributed with more
remote offices and mobile workers, most respondents are not confident
they could protect workers outside of headquarters. Along with the rise
in remote and mobile employees, respondents expect an increase in
bandwidth demands over the next three years, but continue to invest in
legacy infrastructure like on-premises web gateways that aren't capable
of efficiently hadling the increased demand.
The results of the survey show that the rapid growth of mobile employees
and distribution of the enterprise are putting immense strain on large
enterprises. While most respondents understand the problem, they have
not identified a solution and aren't prepared to protect remote
employees. The iboss
Distributed Gateway Platform was purpose-built to solve the
challenges facing distributed organizations by delivering the same level
of security found at headquarters directly to remote and mobile users.
Key Findings
-
43% of business-to-business (B2B) IT executives were not confident
they could secure their organization's overall IT systems against
malware and other cybersecurity threats in the future
-
56% of CIOs, CISOs, and CTOs were not confident they could secure
mobile traffic compared to 80% of subordinate IT executives
-
74% of respondents expect bandwidth demands to grow above 10 Gbps by
2020
-
32% of respondents cite the cost of more security appliances as their
top concern while planning for bandwidth increases
-
71% plan to increase VPN capacity to combat growing bandwidth
requirements
-
67% will continue investing in on-premises appliances
"The findings of the survey show two things in stark contrast to each
other: large enterprise organizations know that bandwidth demands are
increasing, yet they continue to invest in legacy infrastructure that is
not sustainable," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder, iboss. "It's
time for organizations to tackle this problem head on and investigate
solutions that are scalable to grow along with their bandwidth demands."
About iboss
iboss has created the first and only Distributed Gateway (News - Alert) Platform
specifically designed to solve the challenge of securing distributed
organizations. Built for the cloud, iboss leverages an elastic,
node-based architecture that provides advanced security for today's
decentralized organizations and scales to meet the ever-increasing
bandwidth needs of tomorrow. The iboss Distributed Gateway Platform is
backed by more than 100 patents and patents pending, protecting over
4,000 organizations worldwide and making iboss one of the fastest
growing cybersecurity companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.
