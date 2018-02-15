[October 12, 2017] New Report Shows 80% of IT Workers Aren't Confident They Can Protect Enterprise Mobile Traffic

iboss, provider of the first and only distributed gateway platform, announced today the findings of its Security in a Remote Access World report. The survey of large U.S. enterprises found that CEO, CIO, CISO, and CTO respondents were vastly more confident in their organizations' ability to secure mobile traffic than subordinate IT executives. The disparity shows that many technology leaders in large enterprises are making strategic decisions based on an incomplete view of the threats targeting their networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005683/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) While organizations are becoming increasingly distributed with more remote offices and mobile workers, most respondents are not confident they could protect workers outside of headquarters. Along with the rise in remote and mobile employees, respondents expect an increase in bandwidth demands over the next three years, but continue to invest in legacy infrastructure like on-premises web gateways that aren't capable of efficiently hadling the increased demand. The results of the survey show that the rapid growth of mobile employees and distribution of the enterprise are putting immense strain on large enterprises. While most respondents understand the problem, they have not identified a solution and aren't prepared to protect remote employees. The iboss Distributed Gateway Platform was purpose-built to solve the challenges facing distributed organizations by delivering the same level of security found at headquarters directly to remote and mobile users. Key Findings

43% of business-to-business (B2B) IT executives were not confident they could secure their organization's overall IT systems against malware and other cybersecurity threats in the future

56% of CIOs, CISOs, and CTOs were not confident they could secure mobile traffic compared to 80% of subordinate IT executives

74% of respondents expect bandwidth demands to grow above 10 Gbps by 2020

32% of respondents cite the cost of more security appliances as their top concern while planning for bandwidth increases

71% plan to increase VPN capacity to combat growing bandwidth requirements

67% will continue investing in on-premises appliances "The findings of the survey show two things in stark contrast to each other: large enterprise organizations know that bandwidth demands are increasing, yet they continue to invest in legacy infrastructure that is not sustainable," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder, iboss. "It's time for organizations to tackle this problem head on and investigate solutions that are scalable to grow along with their bandwidth demands." Additional Resources Download the full report here

Additional Resources Download the full report here

Read Paul Martini's blog post: How Prepared are IT Execs for a Remote-Access World? here

