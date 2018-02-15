|
|[October 12, 2017]
|
New MIPI Alliance Group Collaborates with Automotive Industry Experts to Address Interface Specifications for Automotive Applications
The MIPI® Alliance, an international organization that develops
interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries,
today announced the formation of an Automotive Birds of a Feather (BoF)
Group to solicit industry input from original equipment manufacturers
(OEMs) and their suppliers to enhance existing or develop new interface
specifications for automotive applications. The group is open to both
MIPI Alliance member and non-member companies to represent the broader
automotive ecosystem.
Automobiles
have become a new platform for innovation, and manufacturers are already
using MIPI Alliance specifications as they develop and implement
applications for passive and active safety, infotainment and advanced
driver assistance systems (ADAS). MIPI interfaces such as Camera
Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2SM), Display
Serial Interface (MIPI DSISM) and Display
Serial Interface 2 (MIPI DSI-2SM) are ideal for a variety
of low- and high-bandwidth applications that integrate components such
as cameras, displays, biometric readers, microphones and accelerometers. MIPI
I3CSM helps automotive systems designers minimize the
complexity, cost and development time for products that use multiple
sensors in a space-constrained form factor. Highly sensitive,
mission-critical automotive applications also benefit from MIPI
interfaces' low electromagnetic interference (EMI), a capability that's
been proven in billions of mobile phones and other handeld devices.
"Automakers already rely on MIPI Alliance's industry-standard interfaces
to enable a wide variety of applications, including collision mitigation
and avoidance, infotainment and navigation," said Matt Ronning, chair of
the MIPI Alliance Automotive Subgroup and the Automotive BoF. "This call
for participation helps ensure we cast a wide net to capture expertise
to aid with extending existing and shape future MIPI specifications and
collectively help realize the vision of how connected cars and
automotive applications will evolve over the next decade. Just as mobile
handset manufacturers benefited from the standardization that MIPI
Alliance has provided, automotive OEMs would similarly benefit."
"Active participation of automotive OEMs, tier-one and tier-two
suppliers is greatly appreciated and necessary to, for example, work out
the data link requirements between surround sensors, electronic control
units, actors and displays for driver assistance and autonomous driving
projects beyond 2020 and incorporate them into MIPI interface
specifications," said Uwe Beutnagel-Buchner, vice-chair of the MIPI
Alliance Automotive Subgroup and the Automotive BoF.
For short-distance communications (< 0.3 meters), the MIPI CSI (News - Alert)
specification is the most widely adopted in automotive camera
applications; MIPI DSI is rapidly gaining adoption also. The Automotive
BoF Group's initial focus will be to examine how MIPI specifications can
potentially be extended to support communication link distances up to 15
meters, and at the same time support the high data rates associated with
cameras and radar sensors for autonomous driving systems.
Join the MIPI Alliance Automotive BoF Group
The MIPI Automotive BoF is seeking additional qualified experts from
OEMs, tier-one suppliers, component suppliers and related companies to
provide key input into current and future MIPI interface specifications.
The Automotive BoF is expected to convene via teleconference on a
biweekly basis, with face-to-face meetings planned as necessary.
Companies already participating in MIPI Alliance's Automotive BoF Group
include: Analog Devices (News - Alert), Inc.; Analogix Semiconductor, Inc.; BitSim
AB; BMW Group; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Continental Corporation;
Etron Technology, Inc.; Ford Motor Company (News - Alert); Genesys Logic, Inc.; Hardent
Inc.; Lontium Semiconductor Corporation; Microchip Technology Inc.;
Mixel, Inc.; Mobileye, an Intel Company; NVIDIA; NXP Semiconductors; ON
Semiconductor; Parade Technologies Ltd.; Qualcomm Incorporated; Robert
Bosch GmbH; Sony Corporation; STMicroelectronics (News - Alert); Synopsys, Inc.; TE
Connectivity Ltd.; Tektronix Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy; Texas Instruments
Incorporated; Toshiba Corporation; Western Digital and others.
To learn more and submit an interest form, visit: http://bit.ly/2wOqycY
To discover more about MIPI Alliance and to connect with its social
networks, follow its Twitter and
Facebook
pages and join its LinkedIn group.
To join MIPI Alliance, use the Join
MIPI link on the organization's website.
About MIPI Alliance
MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and
mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification
in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the
organization has over 300 member companies worldwide and 13 active
working groups delivering specifications within the
mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset
manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies,
application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test
equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers.
For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.
MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI CSI-2SM,
MIPI DSISM, MIPI DSI-2SM
and MIPI I3CSM are service marks of MIPI
Alliance. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005287/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]