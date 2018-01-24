[October 12, 2017] New Invoca and Google AdWords Integration Gives Search Marketers a Deeper Layer of AI-Powered Call Data

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the call intelligence company, today announced a new integration with Google's Offline Conversions API, which seamlessly pulls in Signal AI data to give marketers a new layer of insights into the types of calls and callers that keywords are driving. Signal AI analyzes the entire context of the conversation for language patterns, and identifies customer intent and behavior, as well as the outcome of the call. Having this data feed right into AdWords in real time enables marketers to more precisely optimize their search campaigns for not only more calls, but calls that have a high probability of converting and resulting in revenue. The ability to hone in on the optimal bid and tailor paid search ad copy to the right audiences is particularly important given the sheer cost of search campaigns. With search at a whopping 48 percent of total digital marketing spend last year, and CPCs at an all-time high, it's critical that marketers have the tools to deliver more ROI from search. Being able to tap into the power of AI for more precise targeting and optimization is incredibly powerful, especially when it's tied to calls, which convert at 10x the rate of clicks. In fact, a recent report found machine learning-optimized campaigns saw 71 percent better conversion rates and lower CPCs than those not usin it. "Invoca's integration of Signal AI with AdWords Offline Conversions gives us unprecedented visibility into the types of calls and callers certain keywords are driving," said Colin Hart, senior media manager at Performics. "For one of our insurance clients, we can see which keywords are driving calls resulting in quote inquiries, and immediately use that data to optimize their campaigns directly in AdWords, in real time. This level of customization opens up a new world of possibilities for search marketers driving call conversions." Invoca's new integration with AdWords Offline Conversions gives search marketers deeper insights into inbound call activity driven from AdWords marketing efforts. Signal AI delivers data from calls that are analyzed as they happen and automatically feeds this into AdWords in real time. Using these insights, marketers can customize, segment and classify callers, calls, and call outcomes. This enables marketers to easily analyze the ads and keywords that are driving the different types of calls, and use this to optimize their paid search and display investments, improve offline conversions, increase ad spend efficiency and drive revenue. Marketers can also use this information to tailor paid search copy to the reach the right audiences with the right message to maximize conversions.

Additional features include: Easily integrate multiple AdWords client accounts by authenticating with Manager Account credentials

100% match to the keyword and match type for calls from the landing page and mobile call extensions

Send calls and/or Signals directly to AdWords

See which AdWords Campaigns, Ad Groups, Ads, Keywords and match types are driving each type of call or Signal in AdWords reports

Include revenue from calls in your return on ad send metrics in AdWords reports

Leverage Signals in AdWords to optimize keyword spend using automated bidding rules "Being able to provide a 100% keyword match and deliver conversion reporting in real-time, right inside AdWords, has the potential to save marketers millions in search budget that otherwise would have been wasted on underperforming campaigns," said Nathan Ziv, VP of product at Invoca. "And given the ease of implementation and ability to manage multiple AdWords accounts, it's really a no brainer for our customers, brands and agencies alike." About Invoca

Invoca helps the modern marketer optimize for the most important step in the customer journey: the phone call. With Invoca's Voice Marketing Cloud, marketers can get granular campaign attribution to understand why customers are calling, gain real-time intelligence about who's calling and analyze what's being said in conversations. Marketers can put this data to work directly in the Voice Marketing Cloud by automating the ideal customer experience before, during and after each call. With an ecosystem of over 30 technology partners, marketers can inject call intelligence into their existing technology stack, giving them the ability to orchestrate a true omnichannel customer journey. Invoca is backed by Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Rincon Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Stepstone. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-invoca-and-google-adwords-integration-gives-search-marketers-a-deeper-layer-of-ai-powered-call-data-300535286.html SOURCE Invoca

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]