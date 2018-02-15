[October 12, 2017] New Release of SAP® Vora™ Helps Simplify Big Data Transformation and Improve Business Outcomes

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced advancements to the SAP® Vora™ solution that will simplify deployment on a public cloud and increase flexibility when migrating between cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployment models. Additionally, the live customer cloud service on SAP Data Network can now use the distributed computing capabilities SAP Vora offers to efficiently process large data volumes and reveal actionable business insights in near real time. "We are bringing together data transformation and business transformation on the same platform, uniting structured data and computed unstructured data to change the way businesses plan, scale and innovate," said Greg McStravick, president of SAP Database and Data Management. As more organizations move Big Data workloads to the cloud for increased flexibility and scalability, the new version of SAP Vora adopts containers to deliver SAP Vora as a container and leverages Kubernetes for simplified deployment and cluster management on public cloud infrastructure offerings. SAP Vora provides customers with the flexibility to choose among cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployment models, and they can migrate between these options easily and with minimal disruption. SAP Vora is planned to support Azure Data Lake, hosted in Microsoft's public cloud Azure. SAP Vora can load and distribute data files stored in Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service). Other key features introduced in this latest release are an enhanced monitoring framework, support for Apache Spark2.x and optimizations for connectivity with the SAP HANA® platform. SAP Data Network Uses SAP Vora to Increase Business Value for Customers

The live customer cloud service on SAP Data Network combines expertise in Big Data, machine learning and analytics to deliver customers an end-to-end portfolio for data monetization as a ready-to-consume cloud service. Any customer implementation of the live customer cloud service, including at the U.S. divisionof Schindler Elevator Corporation, can benefit from SAP Vora 2.0 as it will be one of the service's foundational components. For more information on Schindler's implementation of the live customer cloud service, watch the video. "We use SAP Vora to realize our accelerator data services that quickly process and curate industry and line-of-business-specific data for reusability in many business scenarios — thus enabling faster time to market for our customers," said Helen Arnold, president, SAP Data Network. "SAP Vora 2.0 will play a role in further executing on our promise to create new business models and revenue streams for our customers by using one of the greatest assets of our time — data." For more information about SAP Data Network, watch the video.

