[October 12, 2017] New Spanish-language Mobile App Drives Engagement in Workplace Wellness Programs

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Viverae®, a leader in workplace wellness technology, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of a Spanish-language version of its award-winning mobile wellness app for Android and iOS mobile devices. The new enhancement is intended to help overcome the language barrier employers struggle with when trying to encourage participation in their wellness programs. By engaging Spanish-speaking employees and thereby making it easier for them to track and manage their health, employers can improve participation in their wellness program, educate employees, and ultimately improve health outcomes. Viverae understands the need to employ multiple communications strategies to meet the needs of a diverse employee population. With this new enhancement, the Viverae mobile app automatically recognizes the program member's language preference in their mobile device settings. The English or Spanish version of the app is launched with no need for the member to update settings within the app itself. The Spanish version of the app includes the same features nd functionality of the English version, allowing members to register and complete the member health assessment, schedule biometric screenings, connect with a health coach, track fitness, and earn badges tied to activities and milestones. "Strategic program design includes breaking down every barrier possible to make programs accessible and easy for all employees," said Mike Lamb, Viverae president and chief executive officer. "Successfully engaging employees with meaningful program communications has the power to take them from skeptical to active program participants." The upcoming Spanish language version of the Viverae Connect™ mobile app will be available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Viverae Viverae is a workplace wellness technology company based in Dallas, Texas. Rooted in care and focused on reducing health risks, our innovative application empowers employers to create cultures of health and well-being. We bring clarity. We inspire. We support. Learn more: www.viverae.com. Viverae's workplace wellness programs are compliant with Affordable Care Act requirements and applicable law, and National Committee for Quality Assurance and national health advocacy group standards. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-spanish-language-mobile-app-drives-engagement-in-workplace-wellness-programs-300535300.html SOURCE Viverae, Inc.

