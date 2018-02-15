|
|[October 12, 2017]
|
New Report Identifies Best Practices for Creating and Sustaining Apprenticeship Programs
Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE: ACN), the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, the
Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN) and ETH Zu¨rich/KOF Swiss Economic
Institute today released a new report that examines best practices for
creating and sustaining apprenticeship programs, which are gaining
momentum as a strategy for narrowing the skills gap.
The new report, "Jobs Now," aims to help U.S. organizations tap new sources of talent for in-demand skills that will help drive growth and innovation
The report, "Jobs
Now," aims to help U.S. organizations tap new sources of talent for
in-demand skills that will drive growth and innovation - which is
particularly important given that 95 percent of U.S. corporate leaders
say finding the talent they need is problematic.1
"Jobs Now" presents key elements of Switzerland's successful
apprenticeship model, along with case studies of successful programs and
profiles of CEOs who started their careers as apprentices. Nearly 70
percent of Swiss citizens participate in an apprentice program, which
has helped the country achieve the top global ranking in innovation
(INSEAD Global Innovation Index, 2016) and competitiveness (WEF, 2016).
"The U.S. faces a skills shortage that threatens our competitiveness,"
said Julie Sweet, Accenture's CEO for North America. "People are our
country's greatest strength, and apprenticeship programs, particularly
at the local level, can play a critical role in developing new sources
of talent while creating additional opportunities for our citizens to
participate in some of the most dynamic parts of our economy."
In the United States, Accenture recently initiated technology-based
apprenticeship programs in San Antonio and Chicago, which are providing
new job opportunities while bringing needed skills to Accenture's
business in these markets. These programs - along with others from
leading companies including The Adecco Group, Nestlé and Zurich - are
featured in "Jobs Now."
"With this report, we are accelerating a movement that has already shown
great promise," said Martin Naville, CEO of the Swiss-American Chamber
of Commerce. "The vocational education and training system in
Switzerland is considered the global gold standard due to its positive
impact on the nation's economic success, rich employer engagement, and
low youth unemployment. We are thrilled to share our learnings with the
United States."
Among the best practices identified in the reprt:
-
Involve key partners and stakeholders early.
Apprenticeship systems in Switzerland are one of the oldest
public-private partnerships in the world. For the U.S., key partners
include community colleges; industry groups; local, state and federal
governments; and social partners.
-
Create buy-in within the organization.
Not all decision-makers within companies are sold on the positive ROI
argument. Pointing to the benefits can play a key role in changing
mindsets.
-
Allow flexibility in designing the program.
Each employer should design a program tailored to the specific needs
of its business and the communities it serves.
"The vocational education and training system in Switzerland prepares a
broad cross-section of young professionals - including high achievers -
for their careers in almost all occupational fields," said Dr. Ursula
Renold, head of Division Comparative Education Systems at KOF/ETH
Zurich. "A major strength is the intensive cooperation between employers
and educators. Some U.S. states, such as Colorado, have shown a
pioneering initiative in adapting elements of the Swiss approach. We are
eager to continue to share our best practices through this important
report."
Shea Gopaul, founder and executive director of the Global Apprenticeship
Network, said, "There are many lessons to be learned from the Swiss
model, and we are optimistic that it can be adapted to the United
States. The three keys are ensuring that apprenticeship is
employer-driven, that it is accessible by all, and that the model
promotes lifelong learning."
About Accenture
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global
professional services company, providing a broad range of services and
solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.
Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than
40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's
largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of
business and technology to help clients improve their performance and
create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately
425,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture
drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us
at www.accenture.com.
About Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce
The Swiss-American
Chamber of Commerce promotes and facilitates better business relations
between the US and Switzerland; provides essential information about
doing business in these markets; brings business leaders together to
facilitate contacts and provide platforms for networking in both
countries; represents the mutual interests of members; promotes both
countries as advantageous places to do business; and fosters good
corporate citizenship to benefit the communities in which members do
business.
As the largest association of multinational companies in Switzerland
(Swiss and foreign, large and small), the Swiss AmCham addresses all
issues of concern to this sector for the long-term success of the Swiss
economy.
The Swiss AmCham, the second largest AmCham in Europe, is a private
organization with 2,000 members representing 1,600 internationally
active companies. Twenty-five percent of the members are located in the
US (with organizations in Boston, New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami,
San Francisco and Los Angeles) and 75 percent are distributed throughout
Switzerland. The Swiss AmCham covers all areas of the private sector and
does not accept any subsidies from any government entity. A very
prominent group of Directors -CEOs of the largest Swiss companies and
European headquarters of the largest US companies-oversees the direction
of the Swiss AmCham.
About Global Apprenticeship Network
The GAN is a
business-driven alliance created in 2013 with the overarching goal of
encouraging and linking business initiatives on skills and employment
opportunities for youth - notably through apprenticeships and
work-readiness programs. Following our mission 'skills for business,
jobs for youth', we work with companies, governments, international
organizations and employers' federations to promote the apprenticeship
model and work-readiness programs as a tool to increase employability
and combat skills mismatch.
While the GAN provides a global strategic platform, we have also
launched GAN National Networks (GNN) in 9 countries (France, Spain,
Turkey, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Malawi and Tanzania),
with over 180 company members and have committed to over 9 million
opportunities for youth.
About ETH Zu¨rich/KOF Swiss Economic Institute
ETH Zurich
regards itself as an institution with regional and national roots that
is fully integrated in the international academic community. The ETH has
more than 19,000 students from 120 countries. It measures itself in all
respects against the world's leading universities-from its education and
research to its management. KOF Swiss Economic Institute, which is part
of ETH Zurich, is the leading institute for research in applied
economics in Switzerland. KOF has been providing independent and
high-quality contributions both to international research and to
economic policy for more than 75 years. The institute focuses on
research relating to innovation, internationalization, national
regulatory frameworks and education systems. Its forward-looking
research is sustained by national and international cooperation with
scholars, institutions and economic operators.
1 2016
Business Roundtable Education and Workforce Survey
