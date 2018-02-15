[October 12, 2017] New Report Identifies Best Practices for Creating and Sustaining Apprenticeship Programs

Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE: ACN), the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, the Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN) and ETH Zu¨rich/KOF Swiss Economic Institute today released a new report that examines best practices for creating and sustaining apprenticeship programs, which are gaining momentum as a strategy for narrowing the skills gap. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005143/en/ The new report, "Jobs Now," aims to help U.S. organizations tap new sources of talent for in-demand skills that will help drive growth and innovation (Graphic: Business Wire) The report, "Jobs Now," aims to help U.S. organizations tap new sources of talent for in-demand skills that will drive growth and innovation - which is particularly important given that 95 percent of U.S. corporate leaders say finding the talent they need is problematic.1 "Jobs Now" presents key elements of Switzerland's successful apprenticeship model, along with case studies of successful programs and profiles of CEOs who started their careers as apprentices. Nearly 70 percent of Swiss citizens participate in an apprentice program, which has helped the country achieve the top global ranking in innovation (INSEAD Global Innovation Index, 2016) and competitiveness (WEF, 2016). "The U.S. faces a skills shortage that threatens our competitiveness," said Julie Sweet, Accenture's CEO for North America. "People are our country's greatest strength, and apprenticeship programs, particularly at the local level, can play a critical role in developing new sources of talent while creating additional opportunities for our citizens to participate in some of the most dynamic parts of our economy." In the United States, Accenture recently initiated technology-based apprenticeship programs in San Antonio and Chicago, which are providing new job opportunities while bringing needed skills to Accenture's business in these markets. These programs - along with others from leading companies including The Adecco Group, Nestlé and Zurich - are featured in "Jobs Now." "With this report, we are accelerating a movement that has already shown great promise," said Martin Naville, CEO of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce. "The vocational education and training system in Switzerland is considered the global gold standard due to its positive impact on the nation's economic success, rich employer engagement, and low youth unemployment. We are thrilled to share our learnings with the United States." Among the best practices identified in the reprt: Involve key partners and stakeholders early. Apprenticeship systems in Switzerland are one of the oldest public-private partnerships in the world. For the U.S., key partners include community colleges; industry groups; local, state and federal governments; and social partners.

Not all decision-makers within companies are sold on the positive ROI argument. Pointing to the benefits can play a key role in changing mindsets. Allow flexibility in designing the program. Each employer should design a program tailored to the specific needs of its business and the communities it serves. "The vocational education and training system in Switzerland prepares a broad cross-section of young professionals - including high achievers - for their careers in almost all occupational fields," said Dr. Ursula Renold, head of Division Comparative Education Systems at KOF/ETH Zurich. "A major strength is the intensive cooperation between employers and educators. Some U.S. states, such as Colorado, have shown a pioneering initiative in adapting elements of the Swiss approach. We are eager to continue to share our best practices through this important report." Shea Gopaul, founder and executive director of the Global Apprenticeship Network, said, "There are many lessons to be learned from the Swiss model, and we are optimistic that it can be adapted to the United States. The three keys are ensuring that apprenticeship is employer-driven, that it is accessible by all, and that the model promotes lifelong learning."

