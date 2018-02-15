[October 12, 2017] New England Regional Cyber Range Opens At Devens

DEVENS, Mass., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Regional Cyber Range, announced the opening of the new facility at the Devens Innovation Center. This new facility was created to support the training and education of cyber security professionals. The range will include cyber warfare training, incident response simulations and reverse engineering classes. Joe Provost, managing partner and owner of Syncstate stated, "This state-of-the-art training and development facility is comprised of Live, Virtual, and Simulated (LVS) technologies. It is being used to address the critical skills gap and need for highly specialized cyber security individuals within the New England region with a specific focus on Massachusetts." The range provides a realistic copy of the Internet, several corporate networks, hacker sites, nation state actors, simulated users, and other tools and technologies designed for training and exercises, product testing threat modeling, and software testing and development. The training scenarios and exercises combine both commercial and open source technologies. Syncstate and its partners make use of this platform to model threat events pulled directly from the headlines. The combined effects immerse individuals into complicated cyber warfare activities to train how to properly detect, respond, and mitigate a variety of threats. "We use the same hacking tools and tactics as the adversary. You will be required to protect the business processes and systems while working in a contested environment," said Provost. The range can be specifically tailored to represent a Security Operations Center (SOC) to support complex cyber security exercises to a Business Intelligence (BI) Center for senior leaders to exercise crisis communications (media, interviews).

The new Remote Connection Pod means that facilities that are geographically separate can actively participate in large scale exercises and testing scenarios. Universities who participate can provide hands-on experience for the student body that would not otherwise be available. The range makes it possible to create a custom cyber exercise and operating environment. This type of exercise demands careful and thoughtful planning, preparation, and targeted evaluation. This is critical to create the custom environment. Requests for this level of granularity are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The range can be tailored to represent specific networks, systems, and services to conduct live cyber warfare exercises. Contact Us

Phone: (978) 875 - 2832

Email: info@necyrange.com

Website: http://www.necyrange.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-regional-cyber-range-opens-at-devens-300535429.html SOURCE New England Regional Cyber Range

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]