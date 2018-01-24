[October 11, 2017] New video game based on story from NY Times bestselling author tackles PTSD

Local games company & NY times best-selling author address importance of storytelling and difficult subjects in interactive media TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - One More Story Games, the Canadian independent developer and publisher of story-driven games, and creator of the narrative game creation and publishing tool, StoryStylus, today announced they will be showcasing their upcoming game "Shakespeare's Landlord" tonight Wednesday, October 11, with a sneak-peek of the game, an adaption of the first book in the five-part New York Times bestselling author Charlaine Harris' Lily Bard series. The interactive narative game for web browsers and mobile devices is slated for release in January 2018. Hosted at the Kobo Headquarters in downtown Toronto, Harris herself will attend to discuss the importance of storytelling and character depth in games, and how empathy can be created by addressing real and uncomfortable subjects such as PTSD in a medium where they are seldom addressed. "The "Shakespeare's Landlord" interactive story game closely follows the book and lets players experience the events through Lily Bard, the strong female protagonist of the Shakespeare series who is a tough and complicated woman embarking on a journey to find the killer. "When Blair and I set out to create StoryStylus, we wanted to make it simpler for storytellers to build deep characters, complex story arcs, and to address smart, often challenging topics; something that is now commonplace in books, movies and television but is rarely touched on in the games medium," says Jean Leggett, CEO & co-founder, One More Story Games

About One More Story Games

One More Story Games is an independent games studio in Barrie, Ontario. Its narrative game engine and integrated marketplace, StoryStylus, was developed to help established authors and non-technical storytellers create, publish and play narrative games. Editor's note:

Charlene Harris and OMSG co-founders Jean and Blair Leggett are available for interviews. SOURCE One More Story Games

