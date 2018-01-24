|
|[October 11, 2017]
|
New Nevada Law Prohibits Sale of OTC Cough Medicine to Minors
Today, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) announced a
new initiative to support retailers in states that have adopted laws
prohibiting the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines containing the
cough suppressant dextromethorphan (DXM) to minors. The announcement
comes on the heels of Nevada's enactment of a DXM age-restriction law
last week.
While millions of Americans use products containing DXM to safely treat
their symptoms, according to the 2016 National Institute on Drug Abuse
(NIDA) annual Monitoring the Future survey, one in 30 teens abuses OTC
cough medicine containing DXM to get high.
"The OTC industry supports these types of laws, and over the years we've
learned that a combination of public policy and public education is
effective at combating teen abuse of OTC cough medicine," said CHPA
President and CEO Scott Melville. "Committed state lawmakers such as
Nevada State Senator Patricia Farley and retailers across the country
have been crucial allies in our abuse prevention efforts."
In 2012, California became the first state to prohibit sales of
DXM-containing products to minors. Since then, governors from Alaska,
Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York,
Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Nevada, and Oregon have all signed
similar laws.
"Retailers are essential to the effective implementation of DXM
age-restriction laws," continued Melville. "We hope that our new suite
of retailer educational materials will improve retail employees'
understanding of the new law, how to enforce it, and strengthen their
sense of responsibility to uphold the age-restriction in their stores."
As part of the initiative, a new Pharmacists
& Retailers page has been added to CHPA's existing StopMedicineAbuse.org
website - a long established website and campaign aimed at engaging
parents and community leaders about teen abuse of OTC cough medicine. On
the new page, retailers can download or order free materials, including:
-
Fact Sheet with background on OTC cough medicine abuse, a
check list to determine whether a product contains DXM and when to ask
for customer identification, as well as a brief list of frequently
asked questions.
-
Informational Poster that can be used in employee break rooms.
-
Register Reminder Stickers to provide employees with an easy
checklist for reference during checkout.
-
State-Specific Consumer Handouts (Tear Pad) to share with
consumers who purchase products containing DXM to educate them about
the sales restriction. The small handouts come in the form of a tear
pad for all 14 states where age-restriction legislation has passed
(California, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana,
New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Nevada, and
Oregon).
"The new law aims to decrease abuse of these medicines by minors,
without limiting access for legitimate consumers," said Nevada State
Senator Patricia Farley, sponsor of S.B. 159. "Imposing an age
requirement on the sale and purchase of DXM has proven to be effective
in other states and I'm proud that Nevada has taken action to protect
the health and safety of our youth."
Please visit StopMedicineAbuse.org
for more information about teen DXM abuse, the retailer education
materials, and other helpful resources for parents and community leaders.
The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) is the
136-year-old national trade association representing the leading
manufacturers and marketers of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and
dietary supplements. Every dollar spent by consumers on OTC medicines
saves the U.S. healthcare system $6-$7, contributing a total of $102
billion in savings each year. CHPA is committed to empowering self-care
by preserving and expanding choice and availability of consumer
healthcare products. chpa.org
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005965/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]